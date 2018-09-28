Brett Kavanaugh faces Senate committee voteBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Yale Law dean calls for investigation into Kavanaugh allegations
From CNN’s Bonney Kapp
The dean of Yale Law School is calling for an investigation into the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation.
Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken released this statement:
“I join the American Bar Association in calling for an additional investigation into allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh. Proceeding with the confirmation process without further investigation is not in the best interest of the Court or our profession.”
Kavanaugh attended Yale for both undergraduate and law school.
Key Democratic senator says he'll vote no on Kavanaugh
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat from Indiana, just announced he will vote no on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
From his announcement:
“I have deep reservations about Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to this lifetime position and, as I stated, we have been unable to get all the information necessary regarding this nomination, despite my best efforts. Only 113 people have ever served on the Supreme Court, and I believe that we must do our level best to protect its sanctity.
“While I would gladly welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee for this critically important position, if Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination comes before the full Senate for a vote under these circumstances, I will oppose it.”
Why this matters: Donnelly was one of five remaining senators who essentially held the future of Kavanaugh's nomination in their hands.
Now, two Republicans -- Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- and two Democrats in red states -- Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, have yet to say how they'll vote.
Democratic senator: "Kavanaugh dodged and dissembled, ranted and raved"
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, but it bluntly: "I believe Dr. Ford."
"I may be wrong, but I believed her," he told the committee. "And I believe Kavanaugh dodged and dissembled, ranted and raved, filibustered and prevaricated. I did not find him credible."
Whitehouse pushed back about many of the things Brett Kavanaugh said in his testimony yesterday.
"I don't believe 'The Devil's Triangle' is a drinking game, and I don't believe calling yourself a girl's 'alumnus' is being her friend. And I think drinking until you 'ralph' or fall out of the bus or don't remember the game or need to piece together your memory the next day is more consistent with Dr. Ford's and others' testimony than his own.
Watch the beginning of his speech:
Chuck Grassley: The American Bar Association doesn't dictate this committee
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley pushed back against a letter from the American Bar Association urging the Senate to delay a vote on Brett Kavanaugh until the FBI investigates the allegations against him.
Grassley said the ABA will not dictate how the Senate committee operates.
Grassley also noted that the letter was written by the group's president.
"Tis letter is from the president of the ABA, one individual. He doesn't represent the hundreds of thousands of lawyers in the United States," he said.
Watch the moment:
Lindsey Graham warns a vote against Kavanaugh "will tear this country apart"
Sen. Lindsey Graham just spoke at length to explain, sometimes emotionally, why he would vote yes on Kavanaugh and how what happened to the nominee could forever change the Senate Judiciary Committee as it has threatened to "tear this country apart."
"This has never been about the truth. This has been about delay and destruction. And if we reward this, it is the end of good people wanting to be judges. It is the end of any concept of the rule of law. It is the beginning of a process that will tear this country apart," Graham said.
He promised that, should he be named chairman of the committee next year, "I'm going to remember this," as "there's the process before Kavanaugh and the process after Kavanaugh." He mentioned Jeff Flake, who "has wrastled with this decision" and is trying to be fair.
To Democrats, Graham said an FBI investigation "is going to do nothing" but keep it "going to just keep it going and going and going until he breaks and he won't, until the next five come forward."
On Kavanaugh, Graham promised, "I'm going to vote yes. And I'm going to tell his two daughters that I am proud of your dad. And I really, really believe he's a good man."
As for the woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Graham said he was going to tell her "I am sorry you had to go through this, too."
Lindsey Graham: "I'm a single white man from South Carolina and I'm told I should shut up. But I will not"
Sen. Lindsey Graham, who forcefully came to Judge Brett Kavanaugh's defense at yesterday's committee hearing — reversing the momentum and potentially saving Kavanaugh's nomination — just opened his remarks at the Senate Judiciary meeting with a self-deprecating remark that nods to the identity politics of the moment.
"Because," he added, "I got here the same way everybody else did. The people in South Carolina voted for me and senator Scott to be their voice, men and women, and I'm going to try to be their voice today."
As the committee hearing continues, protesters are detained in hallway
Protesters outside the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing are being taken into custody by Capitol Police after blocking the hallway by sitting down.
Watch:
Calls to the National Sexual Assault Hotline up 201% yesterday
From CNN Health’s Elizabeth Cohen and Michael Nedelman
The National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced a 201% increase in calls yesterday, Sara McGovern, spokeswoman for RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network which runs the hotline, told CNN.
"We often see an uptick when sexual assault is in the news. For example, last weekend, from Friday to Sunday we saw a 57% increase compared to an average Friday to Sunday. Since Dr. Ford has come forward with her allegations, we have seen a 45.6% uptick compared to the same time period in 2017."
Similarly, the DC Rape Crisis Center, said it experienced a 15% increase in calls to its hotline “under the metoo movement.”
Indira M. Henard, executive director of the hotline, said, “However, in the recent days, specifically within the last 48 to 72 hours, we've seen a significant spike in hotline calls as a result of the Kavanaugh hearings."
Democratic senator: The Senate has become an arm of the Trump White House
Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, said the Senate and its Judiciary Committee are no longer the "independent branch of government" they're supposed to be.
Instead, it's "an arm — and a very weak arm — of the Trump White House," he said.
Here's how he opened his statement to the committee today:
"It feels like 'Alice in Wonderland' around here. It's unbelievable where we are today. It's almost surreal. This Judiciary Committee is no longer an independent branch of government. And we're supposed to be. The Senate is supposed to be an independent, equal branch of government. We're no longer that. We are an arm — and a very weak arm — of the Trump White House. Every semblance of independence has just disappeared. It's gone. And I think that is something historians will look at, and they'll call it a turning point in the United States Senate."
Watch the moment: