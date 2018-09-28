BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham just spoke at length to explain, sometimes emotionally, why he would vote yes on Kavanaugh and how what happened to the nominee could forever change the Senate Judiciary Committee as it has threatened to "tear this country apart."

"This has never been about the truth. This has been about delay and destruction. And if we reward this, it is the end of good people wanting to be judges. It is the end of any concept of the rule of law. It is the beginning of a process that will tear this country apart," Graham said.

He promised that, should he be named chairman of the committee next year, "I'm going to remember this," as "there's the process before Kavanaugh and the process after Kavanaugh." He mentioned Jeff Flake, who "has wrastled with this decision" and is trying to be fair.

To Democrats, Graham said an FBI investigation "is going to do nothing" but keep it "going to just keep it going and going and going until he breaks and he won't, until the next five come forward."

On Kavanaugh, Graham promised, "I'm going to vote yes. And I'm going to tell his two daughters that I am proud of your dad. And I really, really believe he's a good man."

As for the woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Graham said he was going to tell her "I am sorry you had to go through this, too."