Kavanaugh fights second sexual misconduct allegation

President Trump is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. On the sidelines, he defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who faces two sexual misconduct allegations.

"He's a fair man with an unblemished past," Trump said. "Judge Kavanaugh is an outstanding person, and I am with him all the way."

He called the allegations against Kavanaugh "highly unsubstantiated."

"There's a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything," Trump said.

