Kavanaugh fights second sexual misconduct allegation

Kavanaugh fights second sexual misconduct allegationBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
How Kavanaugh and the White House responded to the new allegation
Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer of The New Yorker reported last night that Deborah Ramirez, 53, attended Yale with Kavanaugh and said she remembers Kavanaugh exposing himself to her at a dormitory party.
Both Kavanaugh and the White House denied the allegation. Here are the statements they released just after the story broke:
Statement from Judge Brett Kavanaugh:
“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name--and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building--against these last-minute allegations.”
Statement from White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec:
“This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”
Trump defends Kavanaugh, says allegations against him are unfair
President Trump is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. On the sidelines, he defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who faces two sexual misconduct allegations.
He called the allegations against Kavanaugh "highly unsubstantiated."
"There's a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything," Trump said.
What you need to know about the second sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh
Just as arrangements were finally locked in for a Senate hearing on Thursday with his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, a second accuser came forward.
Here's what you need to know:
- The allegation: Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer of The New Yorker reported Sunday that Deborah Ramirez, 53, attended Yale with Kavanaugh and said she remembers Kavanaugh exposing himself to her at a dormitory party.
- What Democrats are saying: California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for an immediate postponement of Kavanaugh's confirmation proceedings in a letter to the committee's chairman, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, and asked that the new allegation be referred to the FBI for investigation.
- And what Republicans are saying: Grassley's spokesman, George Hartmann, told CNN that the chairman will "look into" the new allegation, but there are no plans at the moment to delay the Thursday hearing. Meanwhile, the White House and Kavanaugh himself denied the allegation.