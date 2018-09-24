Kavanaugh fights second sexual misconduct allegation

Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer of The New Yorker reported last night that Deborah Ramirez, 53, attended Yale with Kavanaugh and said she remembers Kavanaugh exposing himself to her at a dormitory party.

Both Kavanaugh and the White House denied the allegation. Here are the statements they released just after the story broke:

Statement from Judge Brett Kavanaugh:

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name--and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building--against these last-minute allegations.”

Statement from White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec: