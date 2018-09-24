Kavanaugh fights second allegationBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Key senator on possible FBI investigation: "It would sure clear up all the questions, wouldn’t it?"
From CNN's Manu Raju
CNN just asked Sen. Lisa Murkowski — a key swing vote in Brett Kavanaugh's conformation process — if there should be a full FBI investigation into allegations from Kavanaugh’s past.
Here's how she answered:
Democratic senator: Kavanaugh will be "under a cloud" if he's seated on Supreme Court
From CNN’s Manu Raju
Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that Brett Kavanaugh will have a “cloud” over his head if he’s confirmed to the Supreme Court.
"I think that if he does get on the court, he will be there under a cloud. There will always be an asterisk next to his name and I think it’s not good for the institution of the Supreme Court," she told CNN.
She also said she believed it would be too soon for Debbie Ramirez — the woman who came forward with new allegations against Kavanaugh on Sunday — to testify by Thursday’s hearing.
"I think it’s really unfair to expect her to come forward in such a short time frame," she said.
White House is open to having Kavanaugh's second accuser testify
From CNN's Allie Malloy
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on GMA this morning said that the White House would be open to Brett Kavanaugh's second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, testifying on Thursday.
She continued: "Multiple lives have been ruined. Both families have been drug through the mud when they didn't have to be because Dianne Feinstein could have done this in a much more structured process."
Kavanaugh sat down for a Fox News interview yesterday. Here's why that's unusual.
Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson
Brett Kavanaugh looked less like a Supreme Court justice than an ordinary political candidate whose campaign is on the skids, mired in scandal as he battles to keep his hopes of high office alive.
With his wife Ashley by his side, Kavanaugh seized control of his own defense against allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct that are threatening to overwhelm his hopes of joining the bench.
"I am not going anywhere," Kavanaugh told Fox News in an interview on Monday night.
Why this is notable: The joint appearance by the Kavanaughs was a startling moment, unprecedented in the history of the Supreme Court confirmation process, and may end up registering a new threshold in the politicization of the institution he hopes to join.
A big television interview has long been a weapon in a political consultant's political arsenal. And Kavanaugh learned from some of best as one of the President's men in the George W. Bush White House.
Our live coverage has concluded for the evening, but stay with CNN Politics for the latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. We'll be back tomorrow.
Republican senator suggests Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh this week
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Sunlen Serfaty
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, a Republican senator from Texas, suggested that the Senate Judiciary Committee could move to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination as early as this week, but said he would defer to committee Chairman Chuck Grassley for an official announcement. .
“I would defer to the chairman but I don’t think we would do it on Thursday. Friday would be possible but I’m gonna let him make those announcements," Cornyn said.
Cornyn also said the GOP was leaning toward having an outside lawyer do the questioning "for continuity."
Kennedy says Judiciary staff in touch with Ramirez counsel
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, said the Senate Judiciary Committee Republican staff is in touch with counsel for Deborah Ramirez, the latest woman to accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh of inappropriate sexual behavior. However, Kennedy said her lawyer has "not been terribly cooperative" and is telling the committee to read the allegations in The New Yorker.
“Our majority staff has been in touch with Ms. Ramirez’s counsel. We are told if we want to know the allegations, read the New Yorker. And that’s all they’re willing to say,” Kennedy told reporters. “So we will continue to try to investigation Ms. Ramirez’s allegations, but so far her counsel has not been terribly cooperative other than to say to read the New Yorker.”
Asked whether Ramirez’s attorney had asked to provide testimony, Kennedy said: “You have to crawl before you can walk. We’re trying to learn about the basis for the allegations other than a periodical.”
Hatch says GOP still likely to use female outside counsel for questioning
From CNN's Manu Raju
Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, a veteran member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he believed the GOP would likely rely on a female outside counsel to ask questions at the Thursday hearing.
Asked why GOP Senators wouldn’t question, he said: “We are hopeful she’s going to do the job that needs to be done.”
The committee has made no announcement about who the female counsel will be.
Collins wants latest Kavanaugh accuser interviewed by judiciary committee staff
From CNN's Ted Barrett, Kristin Wilson and Manu Raju
Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins -- a key vote -- said she believes judiciary committee investigators should "reach out" to Deborah Ramirez, the latest woman who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of inappropriate sexual behavior.
“I believe that the committee investigators should reach out to Deborah Ramirez in order to question her under oath about what she is alleging happened. I also am eager for the hearing to take place this Thursday and hear from both Judge Kavanaugh and and from Dr. Ford," Collins said Monday.
Collins added that she did not think Ramirez should be present at Thursday's hearing because "there hasn’t even been an interview of her yet with the committee staff and I think that needs to take place first."
Similarly, fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who is also seen as a key vote, responded to a question about if she was moving closer to a decision on the nomination by saying: “There is a hearing on Thursday.”