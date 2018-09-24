Key senator on possible FBI investigation: "It would sure clear up all the questions, wouldn’t it?"

From CNN’s Manu Raju

Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that Brett Kavanaugh will have a “cloud” over his head if he’s confirmed to the Supreme Court.

"I think that if he does get on the court, he will be there under a cloud. There will always be an asterisk next to his name and I think it’s not good for the institution of the Supreme Court," she told CNN.

She also said she believed it would be too soon for Debbie Ramirez — the woman who came forward with new allegations against Kavanaugh on Sunday — to testify by Thursday’s hearing.

"I think it’s really unfair to expect her to come forward in such a short time frame," she said.