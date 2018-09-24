Kavanaugh fights more allegationsBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Graham: If Republicans bail on Kavanaugh "we deserve our fate"
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham just issued a statement on the latest Kavanaugh allegations, calling them "outrageous" and warning his fellow Republicans that if they bail on their Supreme Court nominee "we deserve our fate."
Here's the full statement:
“Judge Kavanaugh has just emphatically denied the recent allegation being levied by Michael Avenatti and his client. He says he does not know the woman in question and emphatically denies the accusations. I would remind everyone that dozens of women who knew Judge Kavanaugh during the time period in question completely vouch for his good character.
“Mr. Avenatti first tweeted Sunday night that he had new and explosive information, and he was immediately contacted by the Senate Judiciary Committee to provide information. He has chosen to release these claims the day before Mrs. Ford’s hearing and two days before a vote.
“From my view, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it just did. The lawyer to porn stars has just taken this debacle to an even lower level. I hope people will be highly suspicious of this allegation presented by Michael Avenatti.
“I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to – according to the affidavit – ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it. I also find it curious these charges were not brought forward until 2018, two days before a confirmation vote.
“Why would any reasonable person continue to hang around people like this? Why would any person continue to put their friends and themselves in danger? Isn’t there some duty to warn others?
“This is outrageous, internally inconsistent, and I hope the U.S. Senate will see this for the smear campaign that it is.
“It is outrageous to suggest that Brett Kavanaugh at any time in his life behaved this way. His life is inconsistent with any of these allegations. All women who have worked with and for Brett Kavanaugh when he was in a position of power have nothing but glowing things to say about the way he has conducted himself.
“This is a decent man who has lived an honorable life and is being smeared by the likes of Michael Avenatti.
“I very much believe in allowing people to be heard. But I am not going to be played, and I’m not going to have my intelligence insulted by the Michael Avenattis of the world. I will not be a participant in wholesale character assassination that defies credibility.
“If Republicans bail out on this good man because of the smears and character assassination perpetrated by Michael Avenatti, we deserve our fate.”
Avenatti calls Trump a "habitual liar and complete narcissist" in response to tweet
See it:
Orrin Hatch presses forward despite latest allegations: "I think we should go ahead"
From Phil Mattingly and Ted Barrett
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch is undeterred by the latest allegations, telling reporters his "personal belief is that this has gone way too far and you’ve got people who are coming into it who really shouldn’t be there. All I can say is is that I think we should go ahead."
Will the committee investigate?
"I think the committee will do its job. The committee will do its job and keep investigating. Keep in mind that when we put this man out of committee that doesn’t mean it’s all over."
So why not slow down?
"We can look at these allegations and we can determine whether they are valid or whether they are serious or not. But it’s awfully odd that they’re suddenly coming up at the last seconds of this even after we’ve had hearings and all kinds of other things. You have to be very suspect of this kind of stuff. There are people out there that you can’t trust."
Would you like the outside counsel to ask Qs about the new accusers?
"I think whatever comes up she ought to handle but it’s amazing to me that these type of things have come up way after the fact, way after the end of the committee hearings and everything else. It shows that there are people who would stop at nothing. I don’t think it’s fair to Brett Kavanaugh, I don’t think it’s fair to our system, I don’t think it’s fair to the process. I don’t think we should put up with it to be honest with you. I have a lot of suspicions."
Trump attacks accuser's attorney Michael Avenatti, calling him a "third-rate lawyer"
President Trump just fired off a tweet bashing Michael Avenatti as a "third-rate lawyer" and accusing him of "making false accusations."
Kavanaugh denied allegations to committee staff yesterday, testifying under penalty of felony
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
According to a committee aide, Republican committee staff sent an email to Michael Avenatti in the last hour that said:
"Yesterday committee investigators interviewed Judge Kavanaugh again, under penalty of felony. Committee investigators specifically asked Judge Kavanaugh about all pending accusations, in specificity. This included your then-anonymous allegations and questions. He unequivocally denied all of the allegations, testifying that there was not a kernel of truth in any of these allegations. We have a transcribed interview. Judge Kavanaugh understood that he testified under penalty of felony, subject to up to 5 years of imprisonment. The Ranking Member's staff sat through the interview.”
They also say that they will do a follow up interview with Kavanaugh today.
Trump being brought up to speed on latest allegations, stands squarely behind Kavanaugh
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump is standing squarely behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, an official says, in the wake of new allegations against the embattled Supreme Court nominee.
"Yes," an official traveling with the president said when asked if Trump is standing by Kavanaugh. "Nothing's changed."
The president is only now being brought up to speed on the latest developments, after spending more than two hours away from television while chairing a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
Trump has more than an hourlong gap in his schedule now, before an afternoon meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is watching television coverage and reading news accounts, an official said.
Aides say the president will continue to blast the allegations as highly-partisan. The White House did not want the hearing delayed, an official said, as the president has made clear repeatedly.
The president has already taken the reins of defending Kavanaugh and is expected to do so if asked by reporters during meetings with world leaders this afternoon. He will have the chance to defend him -- and blast Michael Avenatti -- during his 5 p.m. ET news conference.
Kavanaugh prepped yesterday with McGahn
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
A source involved in the Kavanaugh preparations says the judge spent most of yesterday away from many of the people who have prepped him in days past for his hearing.
He was holed up with Don McGahn and a few select others to prepare and focus on the task of recreating a few months from more than 30 years ago.
The source says Kavanaugh is exhausted but determined.
Grassley says no delay in tomorrow's hearing
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty with Manu Raju
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley told reporters while they are investigating the new allegation, there will not be a delay of the Thursday hearing, saying "tomorrow is very important”.
A Grassley spokesman later reiterated the hearing will go on as scheduled.
Grassley said, "We’re doing everything to make her feel comfortable, so why would we want to disadvantage her from doing what she offered a long time ago.”
He said he had a “definite responsibility” to allow her to have the hearing.
Kavanaugh says new allegations are "ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in a statement released by the White House on the new allegation said “this is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone."