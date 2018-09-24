Kavanaugh fights second allegationBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
3 of Ford's friends recount how she told them about her sexual assault
Three of Christine Blasey Ford's friends wrote declarations to the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the California professor.
Each of three friends wrote that Ford told them about the assault before Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court.
Adela Gildo-Mazzon said Ford told her about the alleged assault in June 2013.
"During our meal, Christine was visibly upset, so I asked her what was going on," Gildo-Mazzon writes in her declaration. "Christine told me she had been having a hard day because she was thinking about an assault she experienced when she was much younger. She said she had been almost raped by someone who was now a federal judge. She told me she had been trapped in a room with two drunken guys, and that she had escaped, ran away and hid."
Keith Koegler said Ford told him in 2016.
This was shortly after Stanford student Brock Turner was sentenced for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, Koegler said.
“Christine expressed anger at Mr. Turner’s lenient sentence, stating that she was particularly bothered by it because she was assaulted in high school by a man who was now a federal judge in Washington, D.C.,” Koegler wrote.
One of Ford's neighbors, Rebecca White, said Ford told her about the attack in 2017.
Ford had approached White to discuss a social media post White had written, in which he detailed her own experience with sexual assault.
“She then told me that when she was a young teen, she had been sexually assaulted by an older teen. I remember her saying that her assailant was now a federal judge," White wrote
Trump: Kavanaugh is "a gem" and Senate GOP "could not be nicer" in handling accuser
President Trump, arriving at the UN this morning, again defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.
"He's a gem. He's an absolute gem," Trump said. "And he's been treated very unfairly by the Democrats who are playing a con game."
Trump said Senate Republicans are being "could not be nicer" in they way they have handled the allegations against Kavanaugh — and he said he himself would have pushed the conformation process through "a lot faster."
"I think the Senate, the Republicans could not be nicer in the way they're handling this. They could have pushed it through two and a half weeks ago," Trump said. "The Republicans could not be nicer, could not be more respectful to the process, certainly could not be more respectful to the woman, and I'm okay with that. I think I might have pushed it forward a lot faster."
Votes on Kavanaugh's nomination have been rescheduled as the Senate worked to organize a hearing with one of his accusers.
What we know about the prosecutor who will ask Republicans' questions
Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee hired prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Thursday's hearing.
Here's what we know:
- According to the news release, Mitchell served in Arizona's Maricopa County Attorney's Office as the deputy county attorney and as the chief of the Special Victims Division but is currently on leave.
- She had served as a prosecutor since 1993.
- According to the release, she is a recognized expert on the investigation and prosecution of sex crimes, and has frequently served as a speaker and instructor on the subject.
- Why was she hired? There have been concerns about how it would look to have the all-male GOP committee members questioning Ford.
In 2012, Ford told her husband Kavanaugh assaulted her, according to affidavit
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Ariane De Vogue
Russell Ford, Christine Blasey Ford's husband, said she detailed her sexual assault during couple's therapy in 2012.
Russell Ford first learned Christine Blasey Ford had been sexually assaulted around the time they got married in 2002, according to a sworn affidavit that was submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of his wife, but she did not provide any details until a decade later.
“I remember her saying that her attacker’s name was Brett Kavanaugh, that he was a successful lawyer who had grown up in Christine’s home town, and that he was well-known in the Washington D.C. community,” the affidavit read.
When Kavanaugh was nominated top the Supreme Court, Christine Blasey Ford was "conflicted" about whether she should come forward, Russell Ford said, but in the ned she believed it was her duty to speak out.
Three other declarations were submitted to the committee. Those are from friends of Ford who say that she told them about the assault before Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court.
The affidavits were first reported by USA Today. Read Russell Ford's below:
Here's Kavanaugh calendar from the summer of 1982
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
CNN has obtained the 1982 calendar entries submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The would be-Supreme Court nominee was grounded for several dates, had a week at the beach and detailed several parties.
The calendar was first reported by USA Today.
Take a look:
The Kavanaugh-Ford hearing is set for tomorrow. Here's what you need to know.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, his first accuser, are set to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow.
Here's what to expect:
- Opening statements: Chairman Chuck Grassley will make an opening statement with no time limit, followed by an opening statement from the top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who also will not have a time limit.
- The outside counsel: Republicans on the committee have hired Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Ford and Kavanaugh following concerns about how it would look to have the all-male GOP committee members questioning Ford.
- Ford goes first: Ford will then be sworn in and give an opening statement. There will be one round of questions in which each senator will have five minutes each to ask Ford questions. Those five minutes can be yielded to counsel if a senator chooses.
- Then Kavanaugh: Ford will then leave the committee hearing room, and Kavanaugh will enter once Ford has departed. The Supreme Court nominee will be sworn in and will then give his opening statement. In the same format as the questioning for Ford, there will be one round of questions in which senators have five minutes to either ask questions themselves or yield that time to outside counsel.
- What happens next? The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled its vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court for Friday morning at 9:30 am.
Judiciary Committee staff spoke with Kavanaugh on Ramirez allegation. He denied it.
From CNN's Manu Raju
Republican staff from the Senate Judiciary Committee spoke with Kavanaugh today about the Ramirez allegation which Kavanaugh denied, according to a congressional source familiar with the discussion.
The staff have also attempted to set up a call with Ramirez’s attorney, who has so far referred staff to the allegations in the New Yorker, according to the source.
Chuck Schumer: McConnell owes Ford an apology over "smear" remark
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded Tuesday that Sen. Mitch McConnell apologize to Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
On the Senate floor yesterday, McConnell called the allegations "a smear campaign, pure and simple." He also criticized Democrats, who he said "wouldn't let a few inconvenient things -- like a complete lack of evidence, or an accuser's request for confidentiality -- get between them and a good smear."
Schumer responded Tuesday on the Senate floor, saying, "Leader McConnell owes an apology to Dr. Ford for labeling her allegations a 'smear job' and he should apologize to her immediately."
"It is galling -- galling for the Republican leader who has done more than maybe anyone else to politicize the Supreme Court nomination process, to make these trumped up, hyperbolic charges," he said.