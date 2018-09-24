Three of Christine Blasey Ford's friends wrote declarations to the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the California professor.

Each of three friends wrote that Ford told them about the assault before Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court.

Adela Gildo-Mazzon said Ford told her about the alleged assault in June 2013.

"During our meal, Christine was visibly upset, so I asked her what was going on," Gildo-Mazzon writes in her declaration. "Christine told me she had been having a hard day because she was thinking about an assault she experienced when she was much younger. She said she had been almost raped by someone who was now a federal judge. She told me she had been trapped in a room with two drunken guys, and that she had escaped, ran away and hid."

Keith Koegler said Ford told him in 2016.

This was shortly after Stanford student Brock Turner was sentenced for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, Koegler said.

“Christine expressed anger at Mr. Turner’s lenient sentence, stating that she was particularly bothered by it because she was assaulted in high school by a man who was now a federal judge in Washington, D.C.,” Koegler wrote.

One of Ford's neighbors, Rebecca White, said Ford told her about the attack in 2017.

Ford had approached White to discuss a social media post White had written, in which he detailed her own experience with sexual assault.

“She then told me that when she was a young teen, she had been sexually assaulted by an older teen. I remember her saying that her assailant was now a federal judge," White wrote

Read the full declarations here.