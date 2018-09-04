Sen. Chuck Grassley, chair of the Senate's judiciary committee, just started today's hearing but was quickly interrupted by Democrats who argued they had not had time to review the 42,000 documents delivered last night.

Sen. Kamala Harris said, "We cannot possibly move forward, Mr. Chairman with this hearing. We have not been given an opportunity to have a meaningful hearing on this nominee."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked to adjourn the hearing if motion is not heard.

Sen. Cory Booker -- to cheers -- asks for a debate on the issues and asks why rush through this. He appealed to Grassley’s decency and integrity which Grassley said Booker was taking advantage of.

Grassley said he wanted to move forward, and protestors began shouting.

Grassley said told his colleagues they ought to give the American people the opportunity to hear if Kavanaugh should become Supreme Court justice.