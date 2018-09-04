The Kavanaugh hearingBy Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Feinstein: "Give us the time to do our work"
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, in her opening statement, appealed to Republicans to give Democrats more time to review the recently released documents before continuing with today's hearing.
"I really regret this, but I think you have to understand the frustration on this side of the aisle," Feinstein said.
"Every one on this side of the aisle wants to do a good job," Feinstein added. "They want time to be able to consider what the findings are and there are tens of thousands of pages of emails and other items which could institute findings on a whole host of major subjects that this nominee may be faced with, and they're serious."
"It's not to create a disruption," she explained. "It's not to make this a very bad process. It is to say, 'Majority, give us the time to do our work so that we can have a positive and comprehensive hearing on the man who may well be the deciding vote for many of Americans' futures."
Booker: "What is the rush, what are we trying to hide?"
Sen. Cory Booker appealed to Sen. Chuck Grassley to ask why they were "rushing through this process" in light of the late-night document dump.
Here's what Booker said:
Mr. Chairman I appeal to be recognized on your sense of decency and integrity. Even the documents you have requested Mr. Chairman, even the ones that you said, the limited documents that you have requested, this committee has not received...
What is the rush, what are we trying to hide by not having the documents out front? What is with the rush, what are we hiding by not letting those documents come out? Sir this committee is a violation of the values that we as a committee have striven for. Transparency. We are rushing through this process in way that is unnecessary and I appeal for the motion...
I appeal to your sense of fairness and decency your commitments that you’ve made to transparency this violates what you have even said and called for, sir. You called for documents, you yourself, limited documents, we thought there should be more. We have not received the documents that you have even called for. So sir, based upon your own principles, your own values, I call for at least to have a debate or a vote on these issues and not for us to rush through this process...
Dems call to adjourn Kavanaugh hearing over withheld documents
Sen. Chuck Grassley, chair of the Senate's judiciary committee, just started today's hearing but was quickly interrupted by Democrats who argued they had not had time to review the 42,000 documents delivered last night.
Sen. Kamala Harris said, "We cannot possibly move forward, Mr. Chairman with this hearing. We have not been given an opportunity to have a meaningful hearing on this nominee."
Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked to adjourn the hearing if motion is not heard.
Sen. Cory Booker -- to cheers -- asks for a debate on the issues and asks why rush through this. He appealed to Grassley’s decency and integrity which Grassley said Booker was taking advantage of.
Grassley said he wanted to move forward, and protestors began shouting.
Grassley said told his colleagues they ought to give the American people the opportunity to hear if Kavanaugh should become Supreme Court justice.
Kavanaugh enters Committee room smiling and holding his daughter's hand
Supreme Court Justice Nominee Brett Kavanaugh just entered the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing room.
Kavanaugh was holding the hand on one of his daughters, and his other daughter and wife followed behind. Don McGahn was also accompanying Kavanaugh today.
He was smiling then took his seat before the cameras.
Senate Democrats are going to the Kavanaugh hearing "under protest"
From CNN's Elizabeth Landers
Democrats from the Senate Judiciary Committee held a press conference on the steps of the Supreme Court less than an hour before the committee's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh gets underway.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, flanked by colleagues, said this is her 9th Supreme Court hearing and she has "never had a hearing like this where documents are so difficult to get.”
She hit her Republican colleagues for the 42,000 page document dump from yesterday, saying “obviously no one has been able to look at them yet.”
She added that the Judiciary Democrats have sent a letter to the White House counsel asking for more of the documents that are being withheld to be released. “We go to these hearings under protest,” she concluded.
Kavanaugh to tell senators "a good judge must be an umpire" according to prepared remarks
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Abby Phillip
Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in his first major test as a Supreme Court nominee on Capitol Hill, is expected to tell members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that he is a "pro-law judge" at his confirmation hearing later today.
"A good judge must be an umpire—a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy," he will say, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks.
Likening a judge to an umpire could be a reference to Chief Justice John Roberts' confirmation hearing back in 2005, when he said his "job is to call balls and strikes and not to pitch or bat."
President Donald Trump's second Supreme Court nominee is poised to succeed swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy, the conservative-centrist who joined with liberals in some key decisions to uphold abortion rights. Kennedy was also the decisive vote for same-sex marriage and university affirmative action.
"To me, Justice Kennedy is a mentor, a friend, and a hero. As a Member of the Court, he was a model of civility and collegiality. He fiercely defended the independence of the Judiciary. And he was a champion of liberty," Kavanaugh will say, per the excerpts.
Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing starts today. Here's what you need know.
Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's Supreme Court pick, will face senators who will likely grill him on where he stands on key issues during his confirmation hearing, which starts today.
If confirmed, Kavanaugh would replace a frequent swing vote on the bench, retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often sided with his liberal colleagues on issues such as abortion, affirmative action and LGBT rights.
Kavanaugh met privately with senators in the days and weeks before his hearing.
Here's what we know about Kavanaugh:
- Kavanaugh, 53, is a judge on the powerful US Court of Appeals for the for the District of Columbia Circuit.
- The Yale Law School graduate previously served in both Bush administrations.
- He also worked on independent counsel Ken Starr's investigation of President Bill Clinton.
- Kavanaugh is a classic Washington insider with a deep conservative legal record.
- He has no record on gay rights and same-sex marriage, but he will face tough questions from Democrats on both issues.
- Kavanaugh has also suggested that presidents be shielded from civil and criminal litigation until they leave office, an issue that could be front and center as Trump faces the investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and potential civil challenges.