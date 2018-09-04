CNN

Democrats from the Senate Judiciary Committee held a press conference on the steps of the Supreme Court less than an hour before the committee's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh gets underway.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, flanked by colleagues, said this is her 9th Supreme Court hearing and she has "never had a hearing like this where documents are so difficult to get.”

She hit her Republican colleagues for the 42,000 page document dump from yesterday, saying “obviously no one has been able to look at them yet.”

She added that the Judiciary Democrats have sent a letter to the White House counsel asking for more of the documents that are being withheld to be released. “We go to these hearings under protest,” she concluded.