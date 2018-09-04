Only 5 senators were in the room to hear Parkland shooting survivor's testimony on Kavanaugh

Only five senators attended the testimony of a Parkland shooting survivor who spoke about her concerns about Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

In her testimony, Parkland shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond recalled details about the deadly Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, Sheldon Whitehouse, Cory Booker, Mike Lee and John Kennedy sat and listened to her testimony, which drew applause from those in attendance.

She also criticized Kavanaugh and his reaction to Fred Guttenberg, the father of a slain Parkland student who tried to give him a handshake earlier this week.

“As you make your final decision, think about it as if you had to justify and defend your choice to those who we lost to gun violence," Eastmond testified at Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing.

"If Kavanaugh doesn’t even have the decency to shake hands with a father of a victim, he definitely won’t have the decency to make life changing decisions that affect real people," she added.

Guttenberg accused Kavanaugh of ignoring him as he tried to shake his hand. Sources close to Kavanaugh pushed back saying the nominee had no idea who Guttenberg was and that security intervened to end the exchange.

Eastmond also expressed concerns about Kavanaugh's opinions on assault weapons and said too many dangerous people have access to those guns and use them to terrorize Americans.

What Kavanaugh has said: In 2011, Kavanaugh dissented from a majority opinion of the DC Circuit that upheld a ban that applied to semiautomatic rifles in the District of Columbia.

In his dissent, he wrote that the Supreme Court had previously "held that handguns -- the vast majority of which today are semiautomatic -- are constitutionally protected because they have not traditionally been banned and are in common use by law-abiding citizens."

