Here are the Booker documents
Sen. Cory Booker's office just sent out an email linking to 12 pages of the documents that were previously marked "committee confidential."
“As I’ve been saying from the beginning, this process has been a sham,” Senator Booker said in a statement.
He added:
“The fact that tens of thousands of documents revealing a Supreme Court nominee’s views on key issues were deemed Committee Confidential and not available to the public reflects the absurdity of this process. The public has a right to access documents about a Supreme Court nominee’s views on issues that are profoundly important, such as race and the law. This process has demonstrated an unprecedented level of secrecy and opaqueness that undermines the Senate’s Constitutional duty to advice and consent.”
Coons expects Kavanaugh hearing to go late tonight for 3rd round of questions
Programming note: Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, said the Senate Judiciary Committee is expecting to go late into tonight -- 10 or 11 p.m. ET. Coons says he and other democrats have prepped for a third round of questions, saying that Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley told them if they asked for a third round, he’d allow it.
Booker: “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life of to an I am Spartacus moment”
The second day of questioning in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing began with another bitter controversy over the GOP's handling of the process and the behavior of Democrats seeking to slow his confirmation.
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker complained that the late production of documents by the White House about Kavanaugh's work as a White House operative under George W. Bush and the failure by the committee to make some material public had exposed "this process as a bit of a sham."
In a striking political gambit, Booker said he was willing to break Senate rules and resort to civil disobedience by releasing a document that is only available to the committee about racial profiling.
"I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate ... I openly invite and accept the consequences of my team releasing that email right now," Booker said.
Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, objected to Booker's use of the word sham.
"Can I ask you how long you are going to say the same thing three or four times?" he asked Booker.
Texas Sen. John Cornyn said that if Booker went ahead he would commit and offense that would be tantamount to releasing classified information.
"Running for president is not an excuse for violating the rules of the Senate," Cornyn told Booker, a potential Democratic candidate in 2020.
Kavanaugh disputed whether Roe v Wade was settled law in 2003 email obtained by CNN
Brett Kavanaugh disputed whether Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that widely legalized abortion across the US, was “settled law of the land” in 2003 when he was serving in the Bush White House, according to an email obtained by CNN.
“I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since Court can always overrule its precedent, and three current Justices on the Court would do so. The point there is in the inferior court point,” Kavanaugh wrote, responding to a draft op-ed that was circulated for edits between lawmakers and White House staff.
What the draft said: The draft, meant to be submitted under the name of “high-profile, pro-choice” women in support of a Bush judicial nominee, had said that “it is widely understood accepted by legal scholars across the board that Roe v. Wade and its progeny are the settled law of the land.”
The document was first reported by the New York Times.
Meanwhile, senators are once again returning to why certain documents have been designated committee confidential …
And Blumenthal says, “eventually they will come out” because he thinks that the archives won’t ultimately agree with the designation.
Booker says he is releasing confidential document and is ready to face the consequences
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said today he is “knowingly violating the rules” and will release a document labeled "committee confidential" on racial profiling, one that he asked Judge Brett Kavanaugh about last night.
"I knowingly violated the rules that were put forth. I'm told the committee confidential rules have knowing consequences. So, sir, I come from a long line as all of us do as Americans of understanding what that kind of civil disobedience is and I understand the consequences."
Booker says he can be ousted for it. "I am before your process is finished, I am going to release the e-mail about racial profiling," he said. "I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate."
Why does this matter? Democrats are angry about the process of keeping some documents committee confidential.
Times obtains leaked Kavanaugh emails on Roe v. Wade, other topics
At the center of Democrats' unhappiness with how the Kavanaugh hearings have been conducted are documents that were deemed "committee confidential," meaning Senators aren't allowed to ask Judge Brett Kavanaugh questions that specifically reference them.
Many deal with Kavanaugh's time in the Bush White House. As of last night, they remained private, even as Sen. Cory Booker called the process "rigged" and Sen. Kamala Harris offered thinly veiled questions about one email in particular.
This morning, the New York Times published a story detailing emails from Kavanaugh that addressed hot-button issues such as Roe v. Wade, affirmative action, and the Bush administration’s warrantless surveillance program.
In one email obtained by the Times, Kavanaugh challenged the accuracy of deeming the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision to be “settled law of the land," the paper reported.
Their publication will likely give Democratic senators the ability to ask Kavanaugh specific questions about their contents. They will likely argue that since they are now public, they can no longer be deemed confidential.
ICYMI: Kamala Harris grilled Kavanaugh on Mueller investigation
During a tense exchange that came late on the second day of confirmation hearings, Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential prospect, pressed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about whether he had discussed special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation with anyone.
After answering he had, "with other judges I know," Kavanaugh was asked if he had discussed the probe with anyone who works at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the New York law firm founded by President Donald Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz.
Kavanaugh replied that he's unsure he knows everyone who works at that law firm and asked the senator if there was a specific person she was talking about.
Later, Kavanaugh said he would like to know the specific person Harris was thinking of.
Harris fired back, "I think you are thinking of someone, and you don't want to tell us."
A Democratic aide told CNN that "we have reason to believe that a conversation happened and are continuing to pursue it."
No further details were provided by Harris to Kavanaugh during the hearing, and she said she would have questions for the record for Kavanaugh about the issue.
Protesters chanting "vote no, save Roe" take over Grassley’s front office lobby
A group of about 30 protesters have taken over the front lobby of Senate Judiciary Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office in Hart.
They are holding signs that say, “Vote no, save Roe” and “Yes means death.” They are also chanting “My body my choice” among other chants.
His staff at the front desk is working like nothing is going on around them. Capitol Hill Police are preparing outside to arrest people -- they are getting the hand ties together now.
A spokesperson for Grassley says he is not in the office at the moment.
We're back for Day 3 of the hearing
The third day of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing will get underway at 9:30 a.m. ET today on Capitol Hill.
Senators will have 20 minutes each for questions and the hearing is expected to run until 6 p.m. ET.
You can watch it in the player above.