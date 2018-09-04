Here are the Booker documents

The second day of questioning in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing began with another bitter controversy over the GOP's handling of the process and the behavior of Democrats seeking to slow his confirmation.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker complained that the late production of documents by the White House about Kavanaugh's work as a White House operative under George W. Bush and the failure by the committee to make some material public had exposed "this process as a bit of a sham."

In a striking political gambit, Booker said he was willing to break Senate rules and resort to civil disobedience by releasing a document that is only available to the committee about racial profiling.

"I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate ... I openly invite and accept the consequences of my team releasing that email right now," Booker said.

"This is about the closest I'll probably ever have in my life to an 'I am Spartacus' moment," he added later.

Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, objected to Booker's use of the word sham.

"Can I ask you how long you are going to say the same thing three or four times?" he asked Booker.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn said that if Booker went ahead he would commit and offense that would be tantamount to releasing classified information.

"Running for president is not an excuse for violating the rules of the Senate," Cornyn told Booker, a potential Democratic candidate in 2020.

