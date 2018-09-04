Lisa Blatt: "Kavanaugh is the best choice that liberals could reasonably hope for"

Lisa Blatt, a self-described "liberal feminist lawyer," praised Judge Kavanaugh as "the best choice that liberals could reasonably hope for" in a political reality where Republicans control the White House, Senate and House.

"Obviously I know that Judge Kavanaugh has a conservative judicial outlook. And if he is confirmed, he will have 1 of 9 votes to definitely decide the meaning of the Constitution, including how far to read it to protect the reproductive rights of women," she said.

"Now if it were up to me, Justice Ginsburg would have all 9 votes. But that’s not our system, and the reality is, that the Presidency and the Senate, are in Republican hands. Judge Kavanaugh is the best choice that liberals could reasonably hope for in these circumstances."