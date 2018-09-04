Former Nixon lawyer says Kavanaugh will drastically expand presidential power

Watergate era White House counsel John Dean warns that if Kavanaugh is confirmed, “we will have the most pro-presidential powers Supreme Court in the modern era.”

In prepared testimony, Dean says such a court is "deeply troubling" contemporaneous with a "Republican controlled Congress, which has shown no interest in oversight of a Republican president."

Warning the Supreme Court will be a "weak check, at best, on presidential powers," Dean says, "There is much to fear from an unchecked president who is inclined to abuse his presidential powers."

He says he can attest to that "from personal experience."

Dean tells the committee he is happy to share what he thinks would have happened if the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of Nixon.

Dean also goes through Kavanaugh’s past statements and writings on whether a president can be indicted while in office, and finds, "under Judge Kavanaugh’s view, even if a president shot someone in cold-blood on 5th Avenue, that president could not be prosecuted while in office. And based on Judge Kavanaugh’s thinking at the time, he would give a president plenty of time to destroy the evidence."