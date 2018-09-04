The Kavanaugh hearingBy Veronica Rocha, Sophie Tatum and Brian Ries, CNN
Former Nixon lawyer says Kavanaugh will drastically expand presidential power
Watergate era White House counsel John Dean warns that if Kavanaugh is confirmed, “we will have the most pro-presidential powers Supreme Court in the modern era.”
In prepared testimony, Dean says such a court is "deeply troubling" contemporaneous with a "Republican controlled Congress, which has shown no interest in oversight of a Republican president."
Warning the Supreme Court will be a "weak check, at best, on presidential powers," Dean says, "There is much to fear from an unchecked president who is inclined to abuse his presidential powers."
He says he can attest to that "from personal experience."
Dean tells the committee he is happy to share what he thinks would have happened if the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of Nixon.
Dean also goes through Kavanaugh’s past statements and writings on whether a president can be indicted while in office, and finds, "under Judge Kavanaugh’s view, even if a president shot someone in cold-blood on 5th Avenue, that president could not be prosecuted while in office. And based on Judge Kavanaugh’s thinking at the time, he would give a president plenty of time to destroy the evidence."
Woman who suffers from cerebral palsy: Kavanaugh will take away my rights
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
This morning so far Elizabeth Weintraub who suffers from cerebral palsy testified that she worries if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed, he will turn the clock back and take away the rights of people with intellectual disabilities to make decisions for themselves.
She criticized Kavanaugh’s decision in a case concerning whether DC’s disability services officials needed to determine the wishes of the parent/guardian before authorizing elective medical procedures:
Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination matters to me.
When I read the decision in the Doe vs DC case, it made me very upset, because Judge Kavanaugh’s decision completely disrespected people’s rights and their freedom of choice because of their disability.
This is wrong.
All adults deserve to be treated like grown-ups and have the power to make decisions about their lives, especially when it is about their own bodies.
Woman who represented undocumented teen who sought access to an abortion says Kavanaugh dissent caused her "pain"
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
Rochelle Garza, the legal guardian of an undocumented teen who sought access to an abortion last fall while she was in US custody, testified today.
The teen ultimately prevailed before the DC Circuit but Kavanaugh, a judge on that court, dissented from the opinion.
Garza spoke today of "the pain" that Kavanaugh’s decision caused the young woman. She said Kavanaugh’s decision could have led to a process that "could have taken weeks, and might have forced her to carry the pregnancy to term against her will, particularly because Texas bans abortion at 20 weeks and Jane was already 15 weeks pregnant."
Women hold "funeral procession" outside Kavanaugh hearing
From CNN's Laurie Ure
About 20 women from the Women’s March and for Center for Popular Democracy Action just walked up near the hearing room and they are holding at the security ropes.
They’re standing in a “funeral procession” line wearing all black, including black veils and T-shirts with various messages including, “I am part of the thousands working in the revolution." Their mouths are covered in black tape, their hands up, and some have written the word “dissent” on their palms.
They are not going inside because they don’t have tickets.
McConnell expects Kavanaugh to be seated in time for the new Supreme Court term
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sees no problems getting Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed and expects him to be seated on the Supreme Court by "the first Monday in October" -- the start of the new term. He said this to radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier this morning.
Here's the exchange:
Hugh Hewitt: You’ve said many times that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed, and that your major power is controlling the calendar. So the question is when will he be confirmed?
Mitch McConnell: Before the end of September. He’ll be on board at the Supreme Court by the first Monday in October, which you and I both know is the beginning of the October term.
Hugh Hewitt: Any doubt in your mind about that result?
MM: None whatsoever. I think any doubts anybody might have had have been dispelled by his virtuoso performance before the Judiciary Committee. I mean, it’s stunning. He’s just a stellar nomination in every respect.
McConnell calls Booker protest "unusual," talks ethics investigation
From CNN's David Shortell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Sen. Cory Booker’s move Thursday to break Senate rules and release emails traded by Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court nominee, despite a “committee confidential” marking, “unusual behavior,” and discussed a potential ethics investigation in a radio interview Friday.
“When you break the Senate rules, it’s something the Ethics Committee could take a look at. And that would be up to them to decide,” McConnell told Hugh Hewitt. “They have an obligation to look into violations of the Senate rules, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did.”
Booker’s announcement, made in front of cameras and with an air of theatrics, was slammed as a stunt by Republicans who pointed out that the documents in question had already been cleared for public release.
But Booker continued throughout the day Thursday to release documents on Twitter -- some of which appeared to show Kavanaugh’s personal views on the protection of religious interests – that were confirmed by the Judiciary chairman to still be considered committee confidential.
Cornyn tweets that Booker should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee
From CNN's Liz Turrell
Senator John Cornyn tweeted the following about Senator Corey Booker’s decision to release confidential documents related to Kavanaugh (he included a link to a video).
Booker said at the time "I'm knowingly violating the rules. Sen Cornyn has called me out for it.”
Now, Cornyn is suggesting the Ethics Committee should investigate:
In follow-up tweets, Cornyn explained why:
The Senate Select Committee on Ethics is authorized to receive and investigate allegations of improper conduct which may reflect upon the Senate, violations of law, violations of the Senate Code of Official Conduct and violations of rules and regulations of the Senate recommend disciplinary action; recommend additional Senate rules or regulations to insure proper standards of conduct; and report violations of law to the proper federal and state authorities.
Kavanaugh hearing resumes for its final day. Here's what to expect.
The Kavanaugh hearing resumed at 9:30 a.m. this morning after two days of grueling testimony, that were marked by protests over provided documents from Democrats and members of the public concerned about how Kavanaugh might rule on cases related to abortion and healthcare.
Today, however, will be a little different. For starters, Kavanaugh won't be in the hot seat. Instead, several panels of witnesses, including a Parkland survivor as well as John Dean, the Watergate era White House Counsel, will testify on (or, for some, against) his behalf.
Here's what happened on Day 3 of the Kavanaugh hearing
The public questioning portion of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing has concluded.
The hearing is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. ET Friday, with testimony from more than two dozen witnesses.
Here are a few things that happened today:
- Committee confidential documents released: This morning, Sen. Cory Booker said he was releasing “committee confidential” documents related to racial profiling. Booker claimed in doing so he was putting his position on the line, saying “And I understand that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate.”
- The GOP response: Sen. Chuck Grassley and Bill Burck, a former Bush lawyer who has shepherded the clearing and providing of Bush administration documents related to Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued separate statements explaining that the documents had been cleared the night before and that Democratic senators, including Booker, were notified “before they spoke today.” But Booker continued to release emails throughout the day and into the evening during the course of the hearing.
- The Roe v. Wade email: Kavanaugh downplayed a newly released email showing him commenting on Roe v. Wade while working in the White House. Kavanaugh said he was simply questioning the accuracy of a colleague’s interpretation of the scholarly opinion around the case. He went on to call Roe v. Wade “an important precedent” that has “been reaffirmed many times.”
- Kavanaugh on views of indicting a sitting president: The Supreme Court nominee assured the senators that he had "an open mind" regarding the constitutionality of criminally investigating or indicting a sitting president after being pressed on the issue by Booker.
- What Trump said: President Trump continued his praise of Kavanaugh at a rally in Montana on Thursday evening. "As you saw this week, the Senate is now considering a truly exceptional nominee for the United States Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh," he continued, calling Democrats' actions "sick."