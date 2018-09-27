The night before Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh were due to face off in Washington over a decades-old sex assault accusation, a flurry of confusing developments surfaced and seemed to only muddy the waters.

Here's a quick look at what we know about them:

Trump's news conference: President Trump held a rare, but typically long, news conference where he veered between saying he didn't believe the women to claiming he wanted to hear Ford out and was withholding judgement. He also admitted he was biased after years of being accused of assault himself.

RBG weighs in: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke out on the #MeToo movement and said, "every woman of my vintage has not just one story but many stories, but we thought there’s nothing you can do about it, boys will be boys." Now, she says, "The more women that are out there doing things, the more women will be encouraged to do things, and we will all be better off for it, men, women, and children."

It wasn't him. It was us? Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Wednesday night his committee has talked to two men who each claim they were the ones who had the encounter with Ford, not Kavanaugh. Democrats were furious at the last-minute surprise,and Ford's legal team claimed the committee failed "to point out that they found this to be not credible."

More accusations unveiled: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was presented with two new allegations of misconduct yesterday, according to newly released Senate Judiciary Committee transcripts. Both victims are unnamed.

But one may have recanted: One man who alleged a close acquaintance was assaulted by a man he believed to be Kavanaugh may have tweeted that he recanted the accusation. That Twitter user's identity is unclear, however, and CNN hasn't received a response to an email to confirm it.