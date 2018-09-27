Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify on sex assault allegationsBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Sophie Tatum and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
White House moves Trump-Rosenstein meeting to next week so as not to interfere with hearing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just announced the previously announced meeting between President Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wouldn't happen today, and instead would be moved to next week.
"The President spoke with Rod Rosenstein a few minutes ago and they plan to meet next week. They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing," she said.
More Democratic senators meet with protesters outside hearing
As protesters continue to mingle outside the hearing room, Democrat politicians continue to engage with them.
As Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois -- and her infant daughter -- entered the atrium, the crowd erupted in cheers.
"This is the only way we defeat this -- is for you and the voices of people to show up," Sen. Duckworth told the crowd gathered around her.
"It's so critical what you are doing."
Shortly before, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon also met with protesters.
The stairs. The bed. The laughter. Ford lists the things she will never forget.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, asked Christine Ford about the things she remembers about the night of the alleged attack.
Here's how she answered:
"The stairwell, the living room, the bedroom, the bed on the right side of the room — as you walk into the room, there was a bed to the right — the bathroom in close proximity, the laughter, the uproarious laughter, and the multiple attempts to escape and the final ability to do so."
Watch the moment:
Prosecutor asks Ford about her fear of flying
Attorney Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor Republicans hired to conduct their line of questioning, took time to ask Christine Blasey Ford about her time traveling on airplanes following reports from friends of Ford describing her having issues being in enclosed spaces.
"May I ask, how did you get to Washington?" Mitchell inquired.
Ford replied: "In an airplane."
Mitchell went on to ask about several other trips Ford took, despite her fear of flying.
"I ask that because it has been reported by the press that you would not submit to an interview with the committee because of your fear of flying. Is that true?" Mitchell said.
Ford said she "was hoping they would come to me," but added, "I realized that was an unrealistic request."
"It would have been a quicker trip for me," Mitchell joked.
Prior to Thursday's hearing, CNN reported that two longtime friends of Ford said she had previously described feeling uncomfortable in enclosed spaces.
Photos show protesters crying as Ford testifies about her sexual assault
Jeff Flake looked "pained" during Ford's testimony, congresswoman observes
Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who has spoken about her own sexual assault as a young staffer on Capitol Hill and has been one of the main drivers of the (still stalled) sexual harassment legislation in Congress, sat in on the first session of the hearing this morning.
Speier says she specifically went to watch the Republican faces in the room, and spoke of her reflections of Sen. Jeff Flake face, still an undecided Republican on the committee.
“I watched their faces very closely. And Sen. Flake in particular has looked very pained. He was pained during her testimony of what happened. It is clear that some of these members are very uncomfortable with the way this is being handled.”
She said that the message Republicans are sending to women today is – if you come forward, "we will crucify you."
“What deeply troubles me about this process is to hear her wavering voice and the fact that she was terrified underscores why women do not come forward. And what the Republicans are doing in the Senate – all of these men -- are saying to women in this country, don’t come forward because if you do come forward we will interrogate you, we will treat you like a criminal and we will crucify you.”
She says Rachel Mitchell is a fine prosecutor and she is cross-examining Ford “gently but is cross-examining her as if her story is not going to hold up.”
The founder of the #MeToo movement is in the hearing room
Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, is in the room watching today. She is a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Burke said it has been “hard to watch,” but she is “encouraged” by Christine Blasey Ford.
She is wearing a handmade sticker, which says, “Believe women.”
Atlanta bar opens early for Kavanaugh-Ford hearing, and people are tuned in
At 10:00 a.m. ET, Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta opened early; coffee and their lunch menu was served.
Normally, sports are on their TVs. Today, it's the Kavanaugh-Ford hearings.
"Though it can sometimes make difficult dinner conversation, big political decisions are responsible for worldwide change, and directly or indirectly," they wrote in a post on Facebook. "For better or worse, we are all affected."
Gillibrand: I don't know how Republicans can confirm Kavanaugh after today
New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has been watching from the audience, tells CNN during break that she doesn’t see, how after today, Republicans can confirm Kavanaugh.
On Republicans' decision to use an outside counsel to question Ford, Gillibrand said: “I think the fact they chose a prosecutor to ask these questions shows an extraordinary lack of judgment.”