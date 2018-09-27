White House moves Trump-Rosenstein meeting to next week so as not to interfere with hearing

Attorney Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor Republicans hired to conduct their line of questioning, took time to ask Christine Blasey Ford about her time traveling on airplanes following reports from friends of Ford describing her having issues being in enclosed spaces.

"May I ask, how did you get to Washington?" Mitchell inquired.

Ford replied: "In an airplane."

Mitchell went on to ask about several other trips Ford took, despite her fear of flying.

"I ask that because it has been reported by the press that you would not submit to an interview with the committee because of your fear of flying. Is that true?" Mitchell said.

Ford said she "was hoping they would come to me," but added, "I realized that was an unrealistic request."

"It would have been a quicker trip for me," Mitchell joked.

Prior to Thursday's hearing, CNN reported that two longtime friends of Ford said she had previously described feeling uncomfortable in enclosed spaces.