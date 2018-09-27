Senate Republicans to meet tonight to decide next steps

We just started the hearing again after a short break, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh started with an apology to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Kavanaugh and Klobuchar had a tense exchange before the break, with the senator asking him about his drinking habits, and the judge turning around and asking the same questions of her. ("I'm curious if you have," Kavanaugh asked after Klobuchar asked he he had ever drank so much he couldn't remember.)

"I responded by asking her a question, and I'm sorry I did. This is a tough process," Kavanaugh said. "I'm sorry about that."

Here's how Klobuchar responded:

"I appreciate that. I would like to add when you have a parent that's an alcoholic, you're pretty careful about drinking." (Klobuchar has talked extensively about her father’s alcoholism and the impact it had on her.)