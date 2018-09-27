Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify on sex assault allegationsBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Sophie Tatum and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Senate Republicans to meet tonight to decide next steps
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Lauren Fox
There will be a Senate Republican conference meeting later tonight for leaders to take the temperature of the nomination and decide next steps following today's blockbuster, and highly charged, hearings.
Time and location to be determined.
A Democratic senator asked about Anita Hill. Some in the room groaned.
From CNN's MJ Lee
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, asked about Anita Hill at the very end of his questioning time.
“Do you believe Anita Hill?” he asked Kavanaugh. (The Judge did not have time to respond.)
While they were not loud or dramatic, there were audible groans and exclamations in the room.
Source: The only way to earn respect in Trumpworld is to brawl, and he's brawling
From CNN's Jim Acosta
A source close to the White House summing up how Trump and his administration are responding to Kavanaugh's testimony.
The “only way to earn respect in Trumpworld is to brawl," the source said. "And he is brawling.”
Kavanaugh apologizes to Klobuchar after asking about her drinking habits
We just started the hearing again after a short break, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh started with an apology to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Kavanaugh and Klobuchar had a tense exchange before the break, with the senator asking him about his drinking habits, and the judge turning around and asking the same questions of her. ("I'm curious if you have," Kavanaugh asked after Klobuchar asked he he had ever drank so much he couldn't remember.)
"I responded by asking her a question, and I'm sorry I did. This is a tough process," Kavanaugh said. "I'm sorry about that."
Here's how Klobuchar responded:
"I appreciate that. I would like to add when you have a parent that's an alcoholic, you're pretty careful about drinking." (Klobuchar has talked extensively about her father’s alcoholism and the impact it had on her.)
Kavanaugh asks Klobuchar if she's ever blacked out after tense back-and-forth
From CNN's Jessie Yeung and Greg Krieg
In a tense back-and-forth, Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tried asking if Kavanaugh ever blacked out, but Kavanaugh repeatedly refused to answer -- and repeatedly attempted to turn it around on the Minnesota senator.
Klobuchar began by asking, "Was there ever a time when you drank so much that you couldn't remember what happened or part of what happened the night before?"
"No," Kavanaugh answered. "I remember what happened and I think you've probably had beers, Senator."
When Klobuchar asked again, Kavanaugh dodged, turning the question back on Klobuchar. "I'm curious if you have (blacked out)," Kavanaugh asked at one point.
Finally, Klobuchar exasperatedly answered, "I have no drinking problem, judge."
"Nor do I," Kavanaugh responded.
Watch the exchange:
On-air callers share their stories of experiencing sex abuse
As Christine Blasey Ford testified, C-SPAN viewers did what they can do every day--call in and give their viewpoints on the day's political topics.
Today was markedly different.
Some began calling in, sharing their own heartbreaking and personal experiences with sexual abuse.
WATCH:
If you, or someone you know, is dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault, these organizations can help:
Want a recap of today's monumental events?
The GOP-hired prosecutor is still in the room, but not asking questions
From CNN's MJ Lee
The Republican senators who would not ask questions during Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony are now questioning Brett Kavanaugh — and furiously condemning their Democratic colleagues.
Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor the Republicans hired to question Ford, is still in the hearing room, however, seated directly in front of them.
Here's a photo from the room:
Today has been a "rollercoaster" but "people are exhaling right now," GOP aide says
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Brett Kavanaugh’s opening statement has calmed a number GOP aides and senators after a morning that was viewed as a potentially dire turn for his nomination, according to multiple GOP aides.
Asked what the day has been like so far, the aide said, "A roller coaster, no question. A roller coaster.”
The aide says that no final decisions have been made about whether to move forward with a possible vote tomorrow — that won’t be locked in one way or the other until the hearing ends and the temperature is taken of the committee members and conference on the whole.
But Kavanaugh’s opening statement “went a long way to make it more likely.”
Another aide cautioned that the overall dynamics remain unchanged: It all comes down to a small number of senators and nobody knows where they stand right now.
But, the aide said, “This is exactly what most of our guys wanted to hear.”