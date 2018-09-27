People watching Ford's testimony are tearing up in the room

Christine Blasey Ford said she doesn't remember all the details about how the party where she was allegedly sexually assaulted was organized. She apologized for not recalling all of them.

"I truly wish I could be more helpful with more detailed answers to all of the questions that have and will be asked about how I got to the party and where it took place and so forth," she said.

"I don't have all the answers, and I don't remember as much as I would like to."

However, she added, what she does remember, she "will never forget."

But the details about that night that bring me here today are the ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult

