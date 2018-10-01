Senators review Brett Kavanaugh's FBI fileBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump tweet: "Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial!"
They're sad. They're angry. And they're on a bus bound for D.C. to take action.
CNN’s Athena Jones is on one of several busses carrying protesters bound for Washington, D.C., who are hoping to deliver a message to the undecided senators and stop Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.
Elizabeth Kennedy, a New York voter from Maine, said for Republican Sen. Susan Collins — one of the few undecided senators — it all comes down to her “legacy.”
She asked, “Is it going to be a shameful one that does not represent the constituents of Maine and honor our voices, or will it be one that impacts the survivors in a positive way and sends a clear message for generations to come?”
Watch:
Today's the day that will decide whether Kavanaugh will be on the Supreme Court
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to be the next Supreme Court justice will be decided today.
To be clear, it might not be made public whether he has the votes for confirmation by the end of the day, but for the five undecided senators who will determine his fate, the time to decide is now.
All 100 senators will be able to review the supplemental background investigation throughout the day. A reminder that barring some dramatic disclosure in from that inquiry, 95 senators have already made up their minds.
How the remaining groups sees the new background information – and how it factors into their decisions – will drive the day.
The bottom line: It all comes down to five senators – three Republicans and two Democrats – and what they see today behind closed doors. The week-long delay is almost over. The FBI supplemental background check is officially on Capitol Hill. The first vote is scheduled for tomorrow. This is moving, one way or another.
Durbin: FBI report "unacceptable" due to number of witnesses interviewed
Sen. Dick Durbin said that while he would wanted to see the FBI report before commenting on it he was troubled by the overall number of witnesses interviewed.
"This issue, because of its gravity and because of its publicity, deserves the professional attention of the FBI," he said.
The Democratic senator also questioned why there was just one copy of the report for senators to review, which could make it difficult for each member to spend time reading its contents.
"If it is a long report, hundreds of pages, I'm not saying 100 copies need to be made, but let's make it easy enough to members have an opportunity to personally review it and make their own evaluations," he said.
The room where it happens
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty and Phil Mattingly
Behind these doors is the area where the FBI report being held. This is as far as the press can go.
It's the Senate SCIF in the Capitol Visitors Center -- the secure area where senators will be able to read the report this morning in scheduled shifts. Judiciary Committee Republican staff got the first look at the FBI’s findings at 8 a.m.
Now, as of 9 a.m., Democrats took over the room.
It will rotate, every other hour, for the rest of the day.
White House "very confident" senators will be comfortable voting to confirm Kavanaugh
Deputy press secretary Raj Shah told CNN this morning that the White House feels "very confident" that when the senators have an opportunity to review the FBI's background file "they are going to be comfortable voting to confirm judge Brett Kavanaugh."
He accused Democrats demanding the FBI look into Kavanaugh's drinking over reports of memory lapses as being disingenuous: "All the folks demanding this type of investigation in the senate are Democrats who already pledged to vote no," Shah said. "They don't want additional information to make a decision. They want to delay this process."
See it:
Senate set to begin reviewing FBI report on Kavanaugh
From CNN's Devan Cole, Ariane de Vogue and Jeff Zeleny
Members of the Senate are set Thursday to begin reviewing the supplemental FBI background file for Brett Kavanaugh as the White House says the additional interviews from the FBI show no corroboration of allegations against the embattled Supreme Court nominee.
The results of the investigation could have a critical effect on whether key swing votes in the Senate decide to advance Kavanaugh to the high court after a protracted confirmation process following allegations of sexual assault.
View from the White House: A White House official told CNN on Thursday that they found the report shows no corroboration of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against Kavanaugh in recent weeks. According to the official, nine people were interviewed by the FBI for the investigation.
The FBI, however, is not tasked with drawing conclusions, and only provided the White House with summaries of the interviews they conducted.
It all comes down to these four senators: The most consequential conclusions will be made by four key swing votes on Kavanaugh's nomination: Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
The file was delivered to the committee in a sealed box at 2:30 a.m. ET, according to a committee source, who also told CNN that it was placed in a vault that already holds Kavanaugh's six other background investigation reports.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted early Thursday morning that the committee had received the report and that members of the committee would have equal access to it.
Senators will be able to read the FBI report beginning tomorrow morning
From CNN's Dana Bash, Manu Raju and Phil Mattingly
Senators will start reading the FBI's investigation summaries on Brett Kavanaugh at 8 a.m. ET Thursday, Senate sources said.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley will read the summaries first, followed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee.
Sources said the Senate may physically receive the investigation summaries Wednesday night, but the reading starts Thursday morning.
The Senate will remain in session Wednesday. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could still file a cloture vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination if the report arrives to Capitol Hill Wednesday night, aides said.
Demonstrators hold "Stop Kavanaugh" vigil outside Supreme Court
Demonstrators gathered Wednesday evening outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, to protest Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, speaking to protesters from the steps of the Supreme Court, said any objection to Kavanaugh's confirmation isn't about politics.
“This isn’t about politics or anything else, who wins the election makes its appointments,” she said.
Pelosi continued: "We don't like some of the point of view of some of the people who are going to the court, but if they are true to the Constitution of the United States, then there is some level of respect. But if we cannot even respect their integrity, their commitment to fact and truth when they testify, that’s a problem.”