Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to be the next Supreme Court justice will be decided today.

To be clear, it might not be made public whether he has the votes for confirmation by the end of the day, but for the five undecided senators who will determine his fate, the time to decide is now.

All 100 senators will be able to review the supplemental background investigation throughout the day. A reminder that barring some dramatic disclosure in from that inquiry, 95 senators have already made up their minds.

How the remaining groups sees the new background information – and how it factors into their decisions – will drive the day.

The bottom line: It all comes down to five senators – three Republicans and two Democrats – and what they see today behind closed doors. The week-long delay is almost over. The FBI supplemental background check is officially on Capitol Hill. The first vote is scheduled for tomorrow. This is moving, one way or another.