Flake is still making calls and weighing what to do

Heading into a vote of this magnitude without having the votes locked into place is pretty much the last thing the guy who wrote a book titled "The Long Game" would want to do. But the reality, as described by people involved in the process, is that it's viewed internally as the only play at this point.

Multiple hearings, delays and an FBI supplemental background investigation have prolonged the process. New allegations or interviews from former friends or roommates have hit Kavanaugh daily. And for undecided senators, a binary choice that isn't going to change -- or get easier -- with more time.

In other words: The decision has been made that it's time to make everyone put their cards on the table. It's a risk -- senators historically don't take too kindly being called on the carpet before they're ready to make up their minds. And while technically Friday's procedural vote could fail and they could try again, it's almost inconceivable that another run at it would change votes.

"It's time," one GOP official said. "It's never going to get any easier, so it's time to pull the trigger and get this done."

And if they don't have the votes? "Honestly, who the hell knows."