Sen. Jeff Flake: I didn't like Kavanaugh's partisan tone

Sen. Jeff Flake — who on Friday said he would not vote for Brett Kavanaugh on the Senate floor without an FBI investigation — said he didn't like the judge's "partisan" tone during his testimony last week.

"I didn't like some of the more partisan references and the tone, particularly the interaction with some of my colleagues, with Amy Klobuchar, that he came back and apologized after a break," Flake said referencing comments Kavanaugh made to the Minnesota Democrat.

Flake continued: "I don't want to politicize the court. The Supreme Court is one of the last bastions of trust of an institution with which Americans have trust."

Flake also said he wants the FBI to conduct a "real investigation."

"It does no good to have an investigation that just gives us more cover, for example. We actually need to find out what we can find out," he said.