Mitch McConnell says Senate will vote on Kavanaugh this week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking from the floor of the Senate, blamed Senate Democrats for "moving the goal posts" and delaying Brett Kavanaugh's conformation process.

McConnell said that while Democrats have said an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh can be completed in a week, he suspects they'll be unhappy when its finished.

"I bet almost anything that after it runs its course in the next few days, we will then be treated to a lecture that anything short of a totally unbounded fishing expedition of indefinite duration is too limited or too arbitrary or somehow insufficient," he said.

McConnell added: "If you listen carefully... you can practically hear the sounds of the Democrats moving the goal posts."

An important note: While Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have long called for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh, it was Republican Sen. Jeff Flake's request for one that ultimately propelled its launch.

Flake on Friday voted for Kavanaugh to move out of the committee. But he also made clear that he would not vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor without an FBI investigation of the sexual assault allegation against him.

