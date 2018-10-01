FBI investigates Supreme Court nominee Brett KavanaughBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Lindsey Graham: If Kavanaugh's not confirmed, Trump should re-nominate him
Sen. Lindsey Graham — the Republican senator who accused Democrats of trying to destroy Brett Kavanaugh's life during the Thursday Senate hearing — just released a new statement about the judge's nomination.
"I can only imagine how awful this entire process has been for Judge Kavanaugh and his family," Graham said. “I would again ask every senator who believes Judge Kavanaugh is a highly qualified, capable nominee to the Supreme Court to not quit on him. It is incredibly important we do not legitimize these smears and attempts at character assassination for the good of the Court, the future of the Senate, and the character of our nation."
Graham said he believes Kavanaugh will be confirmed — but he encouraged Trump to re-nominate Kavanaugh if he's not as a way to appeal the Senate's verdict.
Here's Graham's full statement:
Catholic University dean suspended for tweet about Kavanaugh accuser
Catholic University Dean Will Rainford was suspended last week for the remainder of the semester over "unacceptable" tweets he sent about some of the allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh (Those made by Julie Swetnick).
"The tweets called into question the validity of some accusations of sexual assault made against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Of deepest concern to me is that they demonstrated a lack of sensitivity to the victim," said University President John Garvey in a public letter.
Rainford, who led the School of Social Service since 2013, has since deleted his Twitter and Facebook accounts, but the student newspaper The Tower took a screen shot of one of the tweets.
It read:
"Swetnick is 55 y/o. Kavanaugh is 52 y/o. Since when do senior girls hang with freshmen boys? If it happened when Kavanaugh was a senior, Swetnick was an adult drinking with&by her admission, having sex with underage boys. In another universe, he would be victim & she the perp!"
On Thursday, Rainford issued an apology, writing that he tweeted a message that "unfortunately degraded" Swetnick.
Jeff Flake: "I just hope that we find facts"
Sen. Jeff Flake, speaking at an event with Sen. Chris Coons, addressed the Brett Kavanaugh FBI investigation at the top of their joint interview.
Flake, a Republican, on Friday requested the FBI investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh before the Senate votes on his nomination. That request ultimately propelled its launch.
"My hope is that as they interview these individuals, then they’ll immediately follow up on other leads they might have. So we don’t know exactly where it is in terms of what it will take. I just hope that we find facts. And I have an open mind just as I had in the hearings," Flake said.
He added: "We’ll see what they come back with. I don’t want to prejudge it."
Coons, a Democrat who is good friends with Flake, said Kavanaugh's and Christine Blasey Ford's testimonies two gave them "completely opposite sets of facts and conclusions."
"And if the nomination was forced forward, with no more further investigation," Coons said, it "would have a lasting impact on the credibility of the court."
One of Kavanaugh's friends was arrested in the 1985 bar incident, police report shows
A 1985 altercation in a Connecticut bar that allegedly involved Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh led to the arrest of one of his close friends at Yale, a copy of an unredacted police report on the incident provided to CNN shows.
In the New Haven, Connecticut, police department report, a man named Dom Cozzolino said Kavanaugh had thrown ice on him and Kavanaugh's friend Chris Dudley had thrown a glass that hit him in the ear.
Dudley denied the allegations, according to the police report, "and Mr. Kavanaugh didn't (want) to say if he threw the ice or not. "
A newly obtained unredacted version of the report states Dudley "was transported to Union Ave detention facility by prisoner conveyance..." and a large "A" on the report indicates Dudley was arrested, according to New Haven's police chief Anthony Campbell.
It's not known whether Dudley was ever charged with a crime.
Should the FBI investigate whether Kavanaugh lied to Congress? Here's what one GOP senator said.
From CNN's Manu Raju
Sen. Lisa Murkowski — seen as one of the Republicans who will make or break Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation — said she has been assured by White House Counsel Don McGahn that this will be a thorough background check.
She did not answer a question about whether she would be OK with moving forward to a possible vote on Friday if there’s no FBI report by then.
"The FBI doing their investigation — we need them to do their investigation. And what I’m going to do is I’m going to wait and see what they find," she said. “I’ve been assured is that they’re conducting their background investigation as they do all background investigation."
CNN asked her if the FBI should investigate whether Kavanaugh lied to Congress about his antics in college. She said...
Key Democratic senator: I'll wait until the FBI is done to decide on Kavanaugh
Sen. Joe Manchin, a swing Democratic vote, declined to say much about Brett Kavanaugh this morning when questioned by reporters on Capitol Hill — but he did signal that the FBI investigation will be central to his vote.
“I was one of the ones coming out of the shoot calling for an investigation. It would be hypocritical to make any statement until the investigation is over," he said.
He added: "I’ll wait until the investigation is done and I’ll make a decision.”
Ford still hasn't heard from the FBI
From CNN's MJ Lee
Christine Blasey Ford has still not heard from the FBI as of this morning, according to Ford’s team.
On Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake called for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, ultimately spurring the White House to order the extra background check. Republicans said it should take no longer than one week.
GOP senator: "This really isn't what I would call a fair process"
Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters that he thinks that some senators have their minds made up on Brett Kavanaugh regardless of the process investigation.
“This really isn’t what I would call a fair process. People have already made up their minds, and now they’re just trying to defeat the nomination by any means whatsoever, including an orchestrated smear campaign against the judge. We’ve really hit a new low in judicial nominations and that’s really saying something," he said.
Cornyn didn’t know when the floor vote would take place.
CNN also asked him about the New York Times reporting about the 1985 bar fight.
“The way I saw it, apparently there was an incident involving ice," Cornyn said. "That strikes me about as serious as cross-examining him about his high school yearbook. This has gotten pretty ridiculous."
The FBI has finished interviewing Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge, lawyer says
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Barbara Van Gelder, lawyer for Mark Judge, tells CNN that the FBI has completed its interview of Mark Judge.
What you need to know about Judge: Judge is a former classmate of Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault. Christine Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh sexually and physically assaulted her while they were at a party during their high school years, and has said Judge was also in the room.
Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations, as has Judge.