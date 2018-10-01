Lindsey Graham: If Kavanaugh's not confirmed, Trump should re-nominate him

Catholic University Dean Will Rainford was suspended last week for the remainder of the semester over "unacceptable" tweets he sent about some of the allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh (Those made by Julie Swetnick).

"The tweets called into question the validity of some accusations of sexual assault made against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Of deepest concern to me is that they demonstrated a lack of sensitivity to the victim," said University President John Garvey in a public letter.

Rainford, who led the School of Social Service since 2013, has since deleted his Twitter and Facebook accounts, but the student newspaper The Tower took a screen shot of one of the tweets.

It read:

"Swetnick is 55 y/o. Kavanaugh is 52 y/o. Since when do senior girls hang with freshmen boys? If it happened when Kavanaugh was a senior, Swetnick was an adult drinking with&by her admission, having sex with underage boys. In another universe, he would be victim & she the perp!"

On Thursday, Rainford issued an apology, writing that he tweeted a message that "unfortunately degraded" Swetnick.