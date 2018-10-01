Mitch McConnell: FBI investigation will not be made public

Sen. Lindsey Graham Sen. Lindsey Graham Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has called for the FBI's Kavanaugh investigation to be released to the public once complete, in contrast with Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and Dianne Feinstein, who have suggested it should remain private.

“I personally want it released to the public. I want you to know what the FBI found and let the facts speak for themselves and I am ready to vote,” Graham said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Tuesday that "there does need to be some sort of public statement – if not the (FBI) reports themselves," adding that the accusations had already piqued public interest.

What happens when the FBI has finished: When the FBI completes its investigation, it will send its findings to the White House, and the information will be added to Kavanaugh's background file, which is then sent to the Senate.

Only then can senators see it, and only senators and a limited number of staff have access to it.

There will likely be efforts to make the information public — especially by whichever side it helps -- but don't expect a big public report.

Graham seemed confident in Kavanaugh's nomination, saying, "I think he's gonna be just fine in terms of the vote... I think he'll be a great judge for the court."

However, Graham also warned of partisan feuding, saying, "Taking Kavanaugh down would unleash forces from the darkest side of politics in perpetuity. And if you think only one side is capable of doing this, you’re mistaken."

"This is bottom," he added. "If this is not bottom, help us all. God help us all. I believe this is bottom. At least I hope so."