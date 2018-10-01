Flake says he'll vote yes on Kavanaugh

Sen. Jeff Flake told MSNBC today that he will vote yes on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, unless something "big" were to happen.

"I don't see what would," Flake added. " But anyway, I'm glad we had a better process."

Earlier today, the Arizona Republican voted yes to advance Kavanaugh's nomination.

Where things stand: That leaves Susan Collins and Joe Manchin as the two remaining undecided senators. If both vote no, Kavanaugh is done. If one votes no and one votes yes, this thing stretches on a bit longer, but he'll be the next Supreme Court justice.