101 arrests made after Kavanaugh protests

Actress Alyssa Milano speaks during a rally in front of the US Supreme Court on Sept. 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Actress Alyssa Milano speaks during a rally in front of the US Supreme Court on Sept. 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano described in an op-ed for CNN why she feels she does not have equal rights following Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

"Now, as I watch Brett Kavanaugh's likely ascension to the Supreme Court, it feels like a new kind of violation, proving we need an Equal Rights Amendment so that our justice system has the tools to treat women equally under the law," she wrote.

Milano continued: "Our country has allowed men like Brett Kavanaugh to use our founding documents to preserve their power and privilege, while denying women protection from the consequences of their actions. That is because, for most of our country's history, the Constitution has treated anyone who is not a white, land-owning man to be a second-class citizen -- a legacy the document has yet to shed."

Read Milano's op-ed here.