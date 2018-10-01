Murkowski a NO on Kavanaugh, says he's "not the right man for the court at this time"

Debbie Martin, of Alexandria, Virginia, is on Capitol Hill today but she's not protesting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Instead, she's out to show support.

Martin is making the rounds visiting Senate offices hoping to get votes for him with Freedom Works, a conservative political group.

"I felt I needed to be here," she told CNN. "I feel too strongly to sit at home just Tweeting about it."

Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Joe Manchin, David Perdue and Mike Lee have all been visited by her. She's headed to Senator Jeff Flake's office now.

They know that their group is not as numerous, or loud, on Capitol Hill today. But they're still out and about.

"I support Judge Kavanaugh," she said. "I think this process has been unfair and partisan. I think if he isn’t confirmed, it’s a bad precedent to set in our country. Uncorroborated accusations can ruin someone."