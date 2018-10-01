Trump Jr. slams Manchin's "yes" vote for Kavanaugh

President Trump delayed a signing ceremony and watched Sen. Susan Collins' floor speech in the dining room next to the Oval Office, a White House aide said.

Trump was in “a really good mood, to say the least," the aide said.

Trump had been scheduled to sign the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill at 2:45 p.m. ET today.

But the aide said the signing was delayed because as soon as House members and senators entered the Oval Office for the planned signing event, Trump asked them if they wanted to watch Sen. Susan Collins’ speech. And they did.

The bill has now been signed, however. The legislation reauthorizes the FAA for five years and makes some regulatory changes related to plane travel.