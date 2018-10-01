Senators review Brett Kavanaugh's FBI fileBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Veronica Rocha, CNN
2 protesters arrested at Jeff Flake's office in Phoenix
From CNN’s Dan Simon
Two protesters were arrested Thursday on suspicion of blocking the entrance to Sen. Jeff Flake's office.
After trying to meet with Flake's staff, the protesters left his office, went to the front of the office building and sat down. There are several other offices inside the building.
The protesters were calling on Flake to vote no on Brett Kavanaugh. They were joined by other demonstrators, who were protesting Kavanaugh and President Trump outside Flake's office.
Ted Cruz: "I believe Judge Kavanaugh's gonna be confirmed"
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said that he hasn't read the FBI report yet, but will do so tonight or tomorrow morning.
Either way, he said, he feels confident in Kavanaugh's confirmation.
"I believe Judge Kavanaugh's gonna be confirmed. Last week was a circus even from the partisan standards of how Washington is now," he said.
He criticized Sen. Dianne Feinstein for not reporting Ford's allegations earlier, and said there were "two victims" from Democrats "leaking those allegations": "No. 1, Dr. Ford and her family had their names dragged through the mud, and No. 2, Judge Kavanaugh and his family had their names dragged through the mud."
Although Cruz stressed the importance of fairness and respect for both Ford and Kavanaugh, he concluded, "I looked at the evidence and the corroborating evidence was all contrary to the allegations."
He also lambasted Democrats for "playing games" and trying to delay the confirmation, for "smearing" Kavanaugh and his family, and for their "extreme partisanship."
"Watching Senate Democrats go into high dudgeon about, 'How dare a teenage kid in high school drink beer?' is just a little ridiculous," said Cruz.
Report: Retired Supreme Court Justice Stevens suggests Kavanaugh should be disqualified for hearing performance
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Palm Beach Post reports that retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens suggested to an audience in Boca Raton, Florida, today that Brett Kavanaugh should be disqualified.
According to the paper (as well as the moderator, Frank Cerabino, who confirmed the comments), Stevens said, "At that time, I thought (Kavanaugh) had the qualifications for the Supreme Court should he be selected.
"I've changed my views for reasons that have no relationship to his intellectual ability ... I feel his performance in the hearings ultimately changed my mind," the retired jurist said.
Commentators, Stevens said, have argued that Kavanaugh's blistering testimony during a Sept. 27 hearing on sexual misconduct allegations demonstrated a potential for political bias should he serve on the Supreme Court.
"I think there's merit to that criticism and I think the senators should really pay attention that," Stevens said at a closed event hosted by retirement group, The Institute for Learning.
Collins returns to SCIF room to review the FBI report
From CNN's Manu Raju
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a key undecided vote in Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, has just returned to the SCIF room to review more of the FBI's background investigation report.
When asked by CNN's Manu Raju if she had more questions or concerns, she said, “I’m not going to draw conclusions before I’m finished reading.”
Joe Manchin plans to finish reviewing FBI report tomorrow
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the few remaining undecided key votes in Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, would not say which way he was leaning as he left a briefing Thursday afternoon.
Manchin said he still needed to finish reviewing the FBI's report, saying he made it about halfway through the material and planned to go back tomorrow morning to continue reading.
He also referenced his Democratic colleague Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, who announced earlier Thursday that she would vote no against Kavanaugh.
“Heidi made her decision, I’ll make mine," Manchin said.
John Cornyn: "This is not a search for the truth anymore"
From CNN's Manu Raju
When asked by CNN's Manu Raju why the FBI investigation had not included interviews with more additional witnesses, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said the FBI had been given permission to "interview whoever they think is necessary."
"There has been no one to corroborate any of the allegations made by Dr. Ford or by Ms. Ramirez," Cornyn said, adding that the FBI and Senate Judiciary Committee had studied all sexual assault allegations "exhaustively."
Cornyn then decried the investigation, saying, "The whole purpose of this is delay. This is not a search for the truth anymore... This is a search-and-destroy mission."
Orrin Hatch to group of female protesters: "Grow up"
When Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah was confronted by a group of protesters outside an elevator Thursday afternoon, he waved his hand at them and told them to "grow up."
"Why aren't you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us?" one of the protesters asks as Hatch, flanked by security, waited for the elevator. Hatch waved his hand at her, to which she snapped back, "Don't you wave your hand at me!"
"Grow up," Hatch said as he entered the elevator, prompting a chorus of anger and disbelief from the protesters.
"How dare you talk to women that way?" one woman cried as the doors closed.
Actress Amy Schumer seen at Senate protest
The actress Amy Schumer was just spotted at the anti-Kavanaugh protest inside the Hart Building Atrium on Capitol Hill.
She is standing against a wall as four police stood nearby.
It isn't immediately clear if she is being arrested or detained.
Protesters in DC erupt in cheers when they hear Heitkamp won't vote for Kavanaugh
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz
Protesters in Washington erupted in cheers when they learned Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota would be voting no on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
