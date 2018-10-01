2 protesters arrested at Jeff Flake's office in Phoenix

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said that he hasn't read the FBI report yet, but will do so tonight or tomorrow morning.

Either way, he said, he feels confident in Kavanaugh's confirmation.

"I believe Judge Kavanaugh's gonna be confirmed. Last week was a circus even from the partisan standards of how Washington is now," he said.

He criticized Sen. Dianne Feinstein for not reporting Ford's allegations earlier, and said there were "two victims" from Democrats "leaking those allegations": "No. 1, Dr. Ford and her family had their names dragged through the mud, and No. 2, Judge Kavanaugh and his family had their names dragged through the mud."

Although Cruz stressed the importance of fairness and respect for both Ford and Kavanaugh, he concluded, "I looked at the evidence and the corroborating evidence was all contrary to the allegations."

He also lambasted Democrats for "playing games" and trying to delay the confirmation, for "smearing" Kavanaugh and his family, and for their "extreme partisanship."

"Watching Senate Democrats go into high dudgeon about, 'How dare a teenage kid in high school drink beer?' is just a little ridiculous," said Cruz.