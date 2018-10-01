Senators review Brett Kavanaugh's FBI fileBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Capitol Police are rounding up protesters in the US Senate office building
Capitol Police rounded up protesters who were gathered Thursday afternoon inside the atrium of the US Senate office building, CNN's Joe Johns reported.
The demonstrators were protesting against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They held a rally, sat down and started chanting inside the atrium.
"Eventually the United States Capitol Police started picking them up and putting them in lines," Johns reported.
He noted that they didn't appear to be in handcuffs. Johns said authorities will likely give the protesters a citation, and they'll have to post bond, which is about $50. After posting bond, they are released.
"I'm told by the lawyers for the protesters that those charges do not remain on their criminal records," Johns said. "This is a political action protest, as you can see."
Trump on Kavanaugh: "The judge is doing well"
When asked if he had a message for Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump, who is in Minnesota today for a rally, replied, “I think he’s doing very well. The judge is doing well.”
He made the comment as he greeted supporters after landing at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
She confronted Jeff Flake in an elevator. Now, she's calling on other key senators to do something.
From CNN's Aaron Pellish and Annie Grayer
Ana Maria Archila, one of the protesters who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator last Friday shortly before he called for an FBI investigation, spoke today at the "Cancel Kavanaugh" rally in Washington.
"What happened in that elevator was the result of thousands and thousands of women survivors and survivors of all genders. We are doing something incredibly dangerous," she said.
Archila also directly mentioned several senators who hold key votes in Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
“We have an opportunity right now in this moment," she said. "Senator Flake has an opportunity, Senator Murkowski has an opportunity, Senator Collins has an opportunity, and Senator Manchin has an opportunity. He’s a Democrat, but we are watching.”
She continued: “What we are doing today is breathing life into our democracy.”
They're protesting against Kavanaugh in Oregon, too
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz
A group of demonstrators blocked a street near a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and stopped traffic Thursday during a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The protesters laid on the street and spelled out a message that read: “Stop him,” according to CNN affiliate KATU. Red hand prints also appeared on their faces.
Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren speak at Kavanaugh protest
From CNN's Aaron Pellish & Annie Grayer
As protesters gathered in Washington, they were joined by Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Gillibrand thanked Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who earlier Thursday announced that she would vote no against Kavanaugh.
Gillibrand also decried the FBI investigation as "not thorough" and "not complete."
"It was intended to be a cover for those that don't want to look at the truth," said Gillibrand. She urged protesters to "Use your voice, use your vote, please do everything you can to make sure your voice is heard."
Warren also spoke at the protest.
"I believe Christine Blasey Ford," she said to the cheering crowd. "This is about power. I watched eleven men, powerful men, who tried to help another powerful man, make it to an even more powerful position. This is about hijacking democracy."
"I am angry on behalf of women who have been told to sit down and shut up one time too many."
Senators are reading the FBI report inside a SCIF. Here's what it's like.
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett
Senators on Capitol Hill are reviewing the FBI's report on Brett Kavanaugh inside a vault, known as the a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility -- or SCIF.
Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, went inside the SCIF and told reporters what it's like. Here's what he said:
- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s staff was reading the report aloud to senators and then other interviews (that weren’t read aloud) were passed around for people to look at. Johnson said: “We are trying to get it all done efficiently."
- There is only one copy. That is making things interesting.
- There are microphones. “In the SCIF, they have these little stands with microphones. The judiciary staff is somewhat taking turns,” he said.
- Johnson said: “I’ve never seen anything like that before … This is unusual circumstances calling for kind of [an] unusual process."
- The staff could be there a while. They will stay as long as people want to come read the report, he said.
- People are discussing the report. Johnson said: “There is discussion, too. There are questions being answered. I personally find it to be a pretty good, pretty efficient process.”
If confirmed, Kavanaugh could be sworn in on the same day as the vote
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Brett Kavanaugh, if approved, could be sworn in on the same day as the final vote.
If he were to be confirmed, things would likely move quickly, because the Supreme Court sits Tuesday. Kavanaugh could take an oath and then repeat it, later in public, with more ceremony.
Justices are required to take two oaths of office but over the years the timing, place, and oath administrator have varied significantly.
The constitutional oath is required for all federal officials. The judicial oath is for judges. For instance, Chief Justice John Roberts took both oaths at the White House. They were administered by Justice John Paul Stevens.
One was televised, and one wasn’t.
Justice Breyer took both oaths in Vermont, where Chief Justice Rehnquist has his summer home. Two weeks later he repeated the constitutional oath at the White House.
Chuck Grassley: "Kavanaugh should be confirmed on Saturday"
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said he has no doubt that Judge Brett Kavanaugh is qualified to be a Supreme Court justice, following the FBI's background investigation.
"This person is very well qualified," he said. "A person that believes in the principles of due process, the presumption of innocence and readiness to serve are recognized. So Judge Kavanaugh should be confirmed on Saturday."
Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, blasted Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for pushing against Kavanaugh's confirmation.
"But what I've been dealing since July the 10th, the downhill slope that Schumer's put us on is really dealing with a demolition derby. And they just about destroyed a good person to be on the Supreme Court. So hopefully, we're 48 hours away from having a new person on the Supreme Court," he said.
Mitch McConnell: There's no corroboration, and the Democrats will never be satisfied
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking at a news conference, said the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh does not corroborate the allegations against him.
"What we know for sure is the FBI report did not corroborate any of the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. And the second thing we know for sure is that there's no way anything we did would satisfy the Democrats," McConnell said.
He continued: "They've always got a reason why the goalposts need to be moved further down the field — farther down the field — and nothing we could do would satisfy them."
McConnell left room immediately after his comments, and did not stay for questions.