Capitol Police are rounding up protesters in the US Senate office building

Capitol Police rounded up protesters who were gathered Thursday afternoon inside the atrium of the US Senate office building, CNN's Joe Johns reported.

The demonstrators were protesting against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They held a rally, sat down and started chanting inside the atrium.

"Eventually the United States Capitol Police started picking them up and putting them in lines," Johns reported.

He noted that they didn't appear to be in handcuffs. Johns said authorities will likely give the protesters a citation, and they'll have to post bond, which is about $50. After posting bond, they are released.

"I'm told by the lawyers for the protesters that those charges do not remain on their criminal records," Johns said. "This is a political action protest, as you can see."

Watch the moment: