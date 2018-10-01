Who's being interviewed, and who's not

The FBI has started investigating Christine Blasey Ford's allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high schoolers, which the judge has repeatedly denied.

Two sources told CNN that Ford and Kavanaugh's names were not on the initial list of witnesses given by Senate Republicans to the White House for the FBI to interview. Sources familiar with Ford's legal team have told CNN that Ford and her lawyers have not heard from the FBI.

"We have not heard from the FBI, despite repeated efforts to speak with them," Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, told The New York Times.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday.

FBI agents are expected to interview several people who Ford said were present at the party where the alleged assault took place, including Mark Judge, Patrick J. Smyth and Leland Keyser, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Ford has alleged Judge was present in the room with her and Kavanaugh when the nominee allegedly assaulted her. Judge has said he has no memory of the assault Ford described and does not recall the party, and Smyth and Keyser have also said they don't remember the party.

Ramirez has been contacted by the FBI, according to one of her attorneys. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the FBI spoke with Ramirez on Sunday and that she supplied the agency with the names of witnesses for her accusation.