Report: Retired Supreme Court Justice Stevens suggests Kavanaugh should be disqualified for hearing performance

The Palm Beach Post reports that retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens suggested to an audience in Boca Raton, Florida, today that Brett Kavanaugh should be disqualified.

According to the paper (as well as the moderator, Frank Cerabino, who confirmed the comments), Stevens said, "At that time, I thought (Kavanaugh) had the qualifications for the Supreme Court should he be selected.

"I've changed my views for reasons that have no relationship to his intellectual ability ... I feel his performance in the hearings ultimately changed my mind," the retired jurist said.

Commentators, Stevens said, have argued that Kavanaugh's blistering testimony during a Sept. 27 hearing on sexual misconduct allegations demonstrated a potential for political bias should he serve on the Supreme Court.

"I think there's merit to that criticism and I think the senators should really pay attention that," Stevens said at a closed event hosted by retirement group, The Institute for Learning.