Senators review Brett Kavanaugh's FBI fileBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Report: Retired Supreme Court Justice Stevens suggests Kavanaugh should be disqualified for hearing performance
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Palm Beach Post reports that retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens suggested to an audience in Boca Raton, Florida, today that Brett Kavanaugh should be disqualified.
According to the paper (as well as the moderator, Frank Cerabino, who confirmed the comments), Stevens said, "At that time, I thought (Kavanaugh) had the qualifications for the Supreme Court should he be selected.
"I've changed my views for reasons that have no relationship to his intellectual ability ... I feel his performance in the hearings ultimately changed my mind," the retired jurist said.
Commentators, Stevens said, have argued that Kavanaugh's blistering testimony during a Sept. 27 hearing on sexual misconduct allegations demonstrated a potential for political bias should he serve on the Supreme Court.
"I think there's merit to that criticism and I think the senators should really pay attention that," Stevens said at a closed event hosted by retirement group, The Institute for Learning.
Collins returns to SCIF room to review the FBI report
From CNN's Manu Raju
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a key undecided vote in Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, has just returned to the SCIF room to review more of the FBI's background investigation report.
When asked by CNN's Manu Raju if she had more questions or concerns, she said, “I’m not going to draw conclusions before I’m finished reading.”
Joe Manchin plans to finish reviewing FBI report tomorrow
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the few remaining undecided key votes in Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, would not say which way he was leaning as he left a briefing Thursday afternoon.
Manchin said he still needed to finish reviewing the FBI's report, saying he made it about halfway through the material and planned to go back tomorrow morning to continue reading.
He also referenced his Democratic colleague Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, who announced earlier Thursday that she would vote no against Kavanaugh.
“Heidi made her decision, I’ll make mine," Manchin said.
John Cornyn: "This is not a search for the truth anymore"
From CNN's Manu Raju
When asked by CNN's Manu Raju why the FBI investigation had not included interviews with more additional witnesses, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said the FBI had been given permission to "interview whoever they think is necessary."
"There has been no one to corroborate any of the allegations made by Dr. Ford or by Ms. Ramirez," Cornyn said, adding that the FBI and Senate Judiciary Committee had studied all sexual assault allegations "exhaustively."
Cornyn then decried the investigation, saying, "The whole purpose of this is delay. This is not a search for the truth anymore... This is a search-and-destroy mission."
Watch it here:
Orrin Hatch to group of female protesters: "Grow up"
When Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah was confronted by a group of protesters outside an elevator Thursday afternoon, he waved his hand at them and told them to "grow up."
"Why aren't you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us?" one of the protesters asks as Hatch, flanked by security, waited for the elevator. Hatch waved his hand at her, to which she snapped back, "Don't you wave your hand at me!"
"Grow up," Hatch said as he entered the elevator, prompting a chorus of anger and disbelief from the protesters.
"How dare you talk to women that way?" one woman cried as the doors closed.
Actress Amy Schumer seen at Senate protest
The actress Amy Schumer was just spotted at the anti-Kavanaugh protest inside the Hart Building Atrium on Capitol Hill.
She is standing against a wall as four police stood nearby.
It isn't immediately clear if she is being arrested or detained.
Protesters in DC erupt in cheers when they hear Heitkamp won't vote for Kavanaugh
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz
Protesters in Washington erupted in cheers when they learned Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota would be voting no on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
Watch the moment:
Capitol Police are rounding up protesters in the US Senate office building
Capitol Police rounded up protesters who were gathered Thursday afternoon inside the atrium of the US Senate office building, CNN's Joe Johns reported.
The demonstrators were protesting against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They held a rally, sat down and started chanting inside the atrium.
"Eventually the United States Capitol Police started picking them up and putting them in lines," Johns reported.
He noted that they didn't appear to be in handcuffs. Johns said authorities will likely give the protesters a citation, and they'll have to post bond, which is about $50. After posting bond, they are released.
"I'm told by the lawyers for the protesters that those charges do not remain on their criminal records," Johns said. "This is a political action protest, as you can see."
Watch the moment:
Trump on Kavanaugh: "The judge is doing well"
When asked if he had a message for Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump, who is in Minnesota today for a rally, replied, “I think he’s doing very well. The judge is doing well.”
He made the comment as he greeted supporters after landing at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.