FBI investigates Supreme Court nominee Brett KavanaughBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Jessie Yeung, CNN
FBI report won't be used as a delay on vote
From CNN's Kristin Wilson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the receipt of the FBI background report on Brett Kavanaugh won't be used as a delay on the vote on the nomination.
McConnell, when asked how long he planned to give between the FBI report being sent to the Senate and when he calls for a vote, said, "It shouldn’t take long. As interesting as this all is I can’t imagine senators who want to read it won’t go over and read it."
He added, it "won’t be used as a delay I can tell you that.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had called for 24 hours before the vote.
New York Times says it was a mistake to enlist writer who posted anti-Kavanaugh tweet to report on him
From CNN's Oliver Darcy
The New York Times said on Tuesday that it should not have allowed a staff writer who had tweeted negatively about Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, to report on the judge for a story published Monday.
Emily Bazelon, who is a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School, co-authored a story published on Monday about a bar fight in 1985 during which Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at another customer. The Times' story was based on a police report about the incident.
But Bazelon had posted a tweet in July in which she called Kavanaugh a "5th vote for a hard-right turn on voting rights and so much more that will harm the democratic process & prevent a more equal society."
That tweet drew the attention of a number of critics who contended Bazelon's opposition to Kavanaugh presented a conflict of interest for The Times.
Why the GOP-hired prosecutor is still on Capitol Hill, even though the hearing is over
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Sunlen Serfaty
Rachel Mitchell — the Arizona prosecutor Senate Judiciary Republicans hired to question Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford at the hearing last week — is still in Washington, DC.
A source said she is still helping with the committee’s work on the nomination. She is still technically an employee of chairman Chuck Grassley’s and will be here likely until the nomination goes through.
Mitchell is available to help members whenever they need her — just like the rest of the Judiciary Committee team (the committee hired a bunch of additional people for the nomination, and she’s one of them.)
Democratic senator says FBI report should be confidential to the Senate
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty, Liz Landers and Dominique Robertson
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons weighed in on the next steps of the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying that the report should be kept Senate confidential so that all 100 senators can see it before they vote.
"I think that the work product of the FBI should be kept confidential to the Senate, but all senators should be able to review it," he said. "That’s typically what’s the case in any background investigation, the FBI delivers investigatory work, facts, not conclusions, and then Senators review those files, but those are committee confidential files typically."
Coons also said that Kavanaugh’s temperament on Thursday made him “very uncomfortable” and that he “crossed a line”— he viewed Kavanaugh’s outburst as “advancing a partisan view of the investigation.”
“We expect our judges, even though it may be exceptionally difficult at times, very difficult under these circumstances, to maintain a judicial temperament," he said.
Trump: "It's a very scary time for young men in America"
President Trump, stopping to speak to reporters while departing the White House, said that it's a "scary time in America" for young men.
Answering questions about his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is under FBI investigation after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman when they were both in high school, Trump said...
Trump's comments echoed remarks his son Donald Jr.'s made in an interview with the Daily Mail on Monday. When he was asked if he is more afraid for his sons or his daughters in the wake of the reaction to the allegations against Kavanaugh, Trump Jr. said: "I mean, right now, I'd say my sons ... When I see what's going on right now, it's scary."
Trump also made similar comments last week when he was asked about his message to young men in America.
"Somebody could come and say 30 years ago, 25 years ago, 10 years ago, 5 years ago, he did a horrible thing to me. He did this, he did that, he did that and, honestly, it's a very dangerous period in our country," Trump said during a news conference last week in New York.
Watch more:
Trump says "a lot" depends on Kavanaugh's FBI investigation, draws line on lying to Congress
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said Tuesday his Supreme Court nominee Judge Kavanaugh is "doing very well" but said his fate will depend on an ongoing FBI investigation.
"A lot is going to depend on what comes back from the FBI in terms of their additional — number 7 — investigation," he said on the South Lawn.
He expressed optimism a vote on Kavanaugh could come by the end of the week, citing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"Hopefully as Mitch said they’ll have a vote by the end of the week and it will be a positive vote," he said.
Kavanaugh, he said, is "fighting very hard for his reputation, for his family."
Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn, Trump also drew a line on lying to Congress.
"I don’t think you should lie to Congress and there are a lot of people over the past year who have lied to Congress," he said. "For me, that would not be acceptable."
Murkowski won’t say if she would be ready to vote Friday if FBI report not done
From CNN’s Manu Raju
CNN’s Manu Raju just asked Senator Lisa Murkowski if she would be ready to vote if FBI report not done by Friday.
"I don’t know what the status of the FBI report and I think what we need to do is wait for the FBI to conclude its report," she answered.
A protestor then intruded on gaggle, and she escaped onto an awaiting senators-only elevator where none other than Senator Susan Collins was on.
Top committee Democrat suggests the FBI report shouldn't be made public
From CNN's Liz Landers
Senate Judiciary ranking member Dianne Feinstein told reporters that she doesn’t know if the FBI investigation has been expanded to include all of the witnesses that Democrats would like to see.
“We don't know at this point. That’s why we wrote the letter asking for the names of people who would be covered. And of course, it would be given to us on a classified basis but at least we would know” she told reporters.
Feinstein indicated that she's had many women approach her about stories of sexual misconduct and confidentiality, saying, it's "not an easy subject."
When asked how the American people will have confidence in the investigation if it's not made public, Feinstein said, "Well, let's see... I can't say because I don't know what the investigation will say."
"I believe it's too soon. It's Tuesday and we have to put all the facts together," she said. "I don't take it lightly, so we need to do our due diligence," she said."
Whether the Kavanaugh report will ever seen seen by the public is becoming a key issue. The White House ordered the FBI to do a supplemental background investigation. When the FBI completes its work, it sends what it has collected back to the White House. The White House then adds that information to the nominee's background file, which is then sent to the Senate. Only then can senators see it, and only senators and a limited number of staff have access to it.
In other words, don't expect some big public report. There will likely be efforts to make the information public — especially by whichever side it helps. But it's not a clean process of public release.
The Supreme Court returned yesterday — with one empty space
When Chief Justice John Roberts opened the Supreme Court's annual session on Monday, he declared from the bench, in traditional fashion, that the prior term was officially "now closed" and the new 2018-2019 term was "now convened."
It was the language of a fresh start. But there's a hole on the bench.
The eight justices, painfully aware of what has transpired at the Capitol across the street with President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, are haunted by history.
The associate justices repositioned their tall black chairs on the two sides of Roberts, in their new order of alternating seniority without Kennedy. Four justices sat to Roberts's right (Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Neil Gorsuch). But to his left, there were only three justices (Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan).
At the end of the bench, where the new justice would sit, was an empty space and idle microphone.