Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the receipt of the FBI background report on Brett Kavanaugh won't be used as a delay on the vote on the nomination.

McConnell, when asked how long he planned to give between the FBI report being sent to the Senate and when he calls for a vote, said, "It shouldn’t take long. As interesting as this all is I can’t imagine senators who want to read it won’t go over and read it."

He added, it "won’t be used as a delay I can tell you that.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had called for 24 hours before the vote.