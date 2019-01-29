At Drake University in Des Moines, where Kamala Harris is set to speak to Iowans tonight, snow piled high on sidewalks as frigid air blasted the area.

According to the National Weather Service, some states, including Iowa, could suffer the coldest air in a generation. About 220 million people — or 75% of the continental US population — will endure below-freezing temperatures this week.

The wicked cold has already turned deadly in Iowa, where a 13-year-old boy was found dead, Marshalltown police said.

Temperatures dipped to a frigid 6 degrees in Des Moines tonight. (They are expected to drop to -1 degrees later tonight.)

Here's what it looked like at Sheslow Auditorium today, where the event is being held: