(Veronica Rocha/CNN)

California Sen. Kamala Harris will soon face questions from Iowa voters at CNN's town hall event hosted by CNN's Jake Tapper in Des Moines tonight. It starts at 10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. local time.

The Sheslow Auditorium is packed with Iowans, despite temperatures outside that have dipped to a mere 6 degrees. People in the audience whipped out their cellphones and snapped photographs inside the auditorium with less than an hour before the show.

Harris arrived in Iowa Sunday night hours after the official launch of her campaign in her birthplace of Oakland, which drew thousands of people.

The junior senator is likely to touch on key campaign issues, including tax relief for the middle class, and Medicare-for-All. She'll also try to separate herself from President Trump, whom she has sharply criticized.

She may also face tough questions about her criminal justice history. After Harris became attorney general of California, many criminal justice advocates in the state were disappointed that she did not take a more active role to advocate for ballot measures and legislation changing California's three strikes law, even though she had been a strong critic of the harsh sentencing penalties before she was elected.