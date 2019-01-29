Kamala Harris just told CNN's Jake Tapper of a quote her mother used to say: "You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you're not the last."

Harris was responding to Tapper's question asking what it meant to her that she would be the first black female president in American history, should she win.

"That's how I think about those kinds of things," she said, "and it is about certainly breaking barriers, it is something that is very important.

She added:

"I will also say to you that I have seen fathers bring their sons up to me and say, 'She is the first,' in a way that is to also speak to those sons about the fact they should not ever be burdened by what has been and they should see what can be."

"I think that's really the most important takeaway, which is that with each barrier we break, it is saying to all of us, don't be burdened by what has been. See what can be and strive for that," she said.

CNN's Maeve Reston observed:

