CNN's Political Director David Chalian said Sen. Kamala Harris is not that well known, so tonight's town hall is a "critical introductory moment to the nation."

"This is Kamala Harris coming out and introducing herself to Americans," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo. Chalian went on to say Harris must also show "interplay with voters."

"We've seen her in the last week do interviews. We've seen her give the big rally speech. But what we've not seen is the human to human interaction with voters. Is there an authenticity there?" he said.

Harris must also show ideological positions tonight, Chalian said.