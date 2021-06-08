Vice President Kamala Harris issued a strong message to those in the Northern Triangle who contemplate making the journey to migrate to the United States illegally: “Do not come.”

Harris spoke during opening remarks at a bilateral press conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City on Monday.

“And I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home. At the same time, I want to be clear to folks in this region for thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States, Mexico border. Do not come, do not come,” Harris said.

“The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border. There are legal methods by which migration can and should occur. But we, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration. And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back. So, let's discourage, our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey. Where in large part, the only people who benefit are coyotes,” she added.

Harris also confirmed that the United States would be sending 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Guatemala, something she shared with Giammattei in a phone call last week.

The Biden administration is facing ongoing political pressure to stem the tide of migrants at the US's southern border, which hit a two-decade high for a single month in April, according to US Customs and Border Protection's latest figures.

Nearly half of the 178,622 migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border came from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras that month.

Harris and her team have also been combating the perception advance by Republicans that she is the Biden administration's border czar. The vice president's portfolio is focused on stemming the root causes of migration, not the situation at the southern border, though the two are closely intertwined.