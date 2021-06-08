Follow CNN Politics
Harris focuses on migration during Mexico trip

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:10 p.m. ET, June 8, 2021
1 hr 23 min ago

Harris responds to criticism she hasn't visited US Border

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a press conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on June 7. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris compared not visiting the US-Mexico border to not visiting Europe in an interview that aired, in part, on Tuesday morning, saying it didn’t mean she was “discounting the importance of the border.”

The interview was shot Monday while the vice president was visiting Guatemala before heading to Mexico on her first foreign trip since taking office. NBC’s Lester Holt questioned Harris about why she hasn’t visited the border despite her role on Central American migration.

“I– and I haven't been to Europe. And I mean, I don't—” Harris responded, with a laugh, “I don't understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border.”

She continued, saying she cares, “about what's happening at the border.”

“I'm in Guatemala because my focus is dealing with the root causes of migration. There may be some who think that that is not important, but it is my firm belief that if we care about what's happening at the border, we better care about the root causes and address them,” Harris said. “And so that's what I'm doing.”

The vice president and President Biden himself have been criticized, including by some in their own party, for not visiting the border as illegal crossings have surged. Last week, Rep. Henry Cuellar – a Texas Democrat – said it was “important” for the President and vice president to visit. 

2 hr 15 min ago

Harris will meet with Mexico's president soon to discuss migration. Here's what to expect.

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Previewing her Tuesday meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Vice President Kamala Harris said that she will emphasize the United States longstanding partnership with its neighbor and the role it plays as a partner to the US in the region. The two leaders are set to meet at 11:00 a.m. ET.  

“That is the basis of the conversation that I will have with him is with that spirit, that we have to be partners, that we are neighbors, closest neighbors in the region. There is the issue of what we need to do around addressing as neighbors and as partners what Mexico's role can be as it relates to this region, to Guatemala, to the surrounding countries,” Harris told reporters yesterday.

Harris gaggled with reporters after her trip to Guatemala on Monday, saying she thought it was a good visit and she accomplished her goal of having direct conversations with people on the ground.

“There’s obviously a lot of work to do but there really is a lot of reason to know that there is hope in this region,” Harris said of her visit to the country.

Harris did not directly answer when asked why she emphasized that the US would turn migrants who were seeking asylum away at the US boarder when the reason they are seeing asylum in the first place is because they are fleeing a horrible situation, saying instead she is on the trip to address the root causes of the migration.

“I am here because the root causes are my highest priority in terms of addressing the issue and we need to deal with it, both in terms of the poverty we are seeing, the hunger that we are seeing, the effects of the hurricanes and extreme climate condition,” Harris told reporters. Responding to criticism of her remarks from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Harris again stressed that her focus is on addressing the root causes of migration. 
1 hr 27 min ago

Why Harris is traveling to Guatemala and Mexico

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Maeve Reston and Jasmine Wright

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Benito Juarez International Airport for her official visit to Mexico on June 7 in Mexico City.
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Benito Juarez International Airport for her official visit to Mexico on June 7 in Mexico City. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Kamala Harris left for Latin America on Sunday under intense political pressure to stem the flow of migrants to the US, with lots of people asking what she's doing heading out on her first foreign trip as vice president before releasing a comprehensive strategy.

The answer, according to people close to her, is that she's putting in the leg work to help inform the administration's strategy – and her own – for dealing with the tough assignment she's been handed.

She was in Guatemala yesterday, and is in Mexico today not to implement a one-and-done solution, but rather treating it as a fact-finding mission. The approach — and the studying up she's been doing before her departure — is classic Harris.

"We're still in the information-gathering mode, getting very close to being able to finalize it," a White House official told CNN. "The visit will certainly play a role in forming the Biden strategy."

The stakes are high for the first woman of color vice president now entering the international stage and doing so against the backdrop of a growing number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border. In April alone, US Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 178,000 migrants, 44% of whom were from Central America.

Despite the political risks the assignment carries, Harris sees it as an opportunity to enhance her foreign policy bona fides. She and her team are hoping for some short-term victories that will allow them to demonstrate progress, like the recent commitment from 12 private companies and organizations to invest in the Northern Triangle.

Read more here.