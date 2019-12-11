Inspector general will testify about Russia report today

Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz will testify today before a Senate committee about his blockbuster report on the early stages of the Russia investigation.

What the report says: The highly anticipated report concluded that the FBI was justified to open the Russia investigation in July 2016, and that top FBI officials weren't motivated by political bias against President Trump.

It also debunked some conspiracy theories that Trump has promoted for years, including his claim that US intelligence implanted spies in his campaign.

How the Trump administration has reacted: Trump and Attorney General William Barr have gone on the offensive, saying the inspector general's report reached the wrong conclusion.