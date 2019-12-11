Inspector general testifies about Russia report
Ted Cruz: "This wasn't Jason Bourne. This was Beavis and Butt-Head."
In closing out his questioning of inspector general Michael Horowitz, Sen. Ted Cruz criticized how the FBI investigation was run.
"This wasn't Jason Bourne. This was Beavis and Butt-Head," he said.
Watch here:
Ted Cruz: The report is "a stunning indictment"
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the “pattern of abuse of power” in the Justice Department and the FBI during today's hearing, calling the inspector general's report “a stunning indictment.”
"Reading this report, this is a 434-page report that lays out what I consider to be a stunning indictment of the FBI and the Department of Justice, of a pattern of abuse of power," he said.
Cruz said the facts laid out in the report made him "angry."
"It makes anyone who expects law enforcement to be non-partisan and faithful to the law — it should make them angry as well," he said.
Horowitz endorses Robert Mueller's report
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked inspector general Michael Horowitz whether he found any information that would undermine several of the most important findings from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
“We don’t take issue with any part of the special counsel’s report,” Horowitz said.
The inspector general also noted that his own report cites Mueller’s report on several occasions.
Some context: Horowitz reviewed the early stages of the Russia investigation, which was conducted by the FBI until it was handed off to Mueller after his appointment as special counsel in May 2017.
Inspector general: It's "unclear what the motivations were" in surveillance errors
Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, pressed Inspector General Michael Horowitz on the lack of “documentary, testimonial evidence” of bias found in his report and whether it truly serves as evidence of no bias.
Horowitz clarified that, in fact, on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act issues, the “lack of satisfactory explanations” left it “unclear what the motivations were."
He said this was noted in the report. Thus, the report did not rule out whether bias was present.
The hearing is back in session
The Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing with Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is back from break.
The members of the committee are asking Horowitz questions about his long-awaited report on the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation.
Inspector general says he's investigating possible FBI leaks to Giuliani in 2016
Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy asked Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to give an update on his office’s investigation into potential leaks by FBI officials in New York to Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani before the 2016 election.
How this started: Weeks before the 2016 election, Giuliani claimed that he heard about big problems coming soon for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. That was shortly before then-FBI Director James Comey announced he was re-opening the criminal probe into her email server, which didn’t lead to any criminal charges. The polls shifted after Comey’s comments, and Clinton claims was a main reason for her defeat.
Today, Leahy asked:
“What can you tell us about the New York field office's leaks to Rudolph Giuliani and others?” He pointed out that Comey previously confirmed to him that the matter was under investigation.
Horowitz replied, “We were very concerned about that, and he noted that he mentioned some of those potentially improper contacts in the report he put out last year reviewing the Clinton email probe.
“Subsequent to that report, and this continues to this day, we are investigating those contacts,” Horowitz said. “We've issued a couple of public summaries so far about people we found violated FBI policy. We have other investigations ongoing that when we conclude it, we will also post summaries.”
But Horowitz hinted that his team was struggling to prove that there were illegal leaks.
“What's proving to be very hard is to prove the actual substance of the communications between the agents and the reporter, or the individuals, but we can prove the contacts,” Horowitz said. “Under FBI policy you need authorization if you're going to disclose information and have certain contacts.”
Democrats accused Giuliani, who was previously the US attorney in Manhattan, of tapping his network of friends and contacts in law enforcement to get tips about Clinton, which he used to attack her in the press. Comey also raised this possibility in a closed-door deposition with House lawmakers last year.
For his part, Giuliani has denied ever receiving non-public information from active FBI agents.
The hearing is taking a break
The Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing is now on break. The committee will be back later to continue questioning Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
Horowitz says he knew in advance US Attorney disagreed with him
Inspector General Michael Horowitz said he was “surprised” by US attorney John Durham’s public statement undercutting his findings on the FBI Monday, though he knew they had disagreed somewhat.
Durham is conducting a criminal probe at Attorney General William Barr’s request into broader intelligence behind the probe, and has continued to look at questions Horowitz examined.
Durham’s statement was highly unusual for a prosecutor conducting an ongoing investigation. “Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened,” Durham said in his statement Monday.
Horowitz also said that his office had asked Durham and Barr to share evidence that could help the FISA investigation. “None of the discussions changed our findings here” that there wasn’t political bias that motivated the counterintelligence investigation, Horowitz said.
Horowitz: FBI couldn’t confirm dossier allegations against Page
When the FBI and DOJ asked the FISA court for permission to wiretap Carter Page, they said they wanted to investigate whether he was acting as an agent of the Russian government, based in part on allegations from “the dossier,” a series of memos compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.
The dossier accused Page of acting as a conduit between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and of playing an important role in their collusion over the 2016 election. Steele said Page met in Moscow with a top Russian energy executive and a Kremlin official to facilitate the alleged scheme, which included offers of lucrative energy deals in exchange for Trump lifting sanctions.
The FISA court approved surveillance and wiretapping for nearly a year. But in the end, the FBI didn’t find any evidence to corroborate the allegations against Page that were mentioned in the dossier.
“The FBI, at the end of these FISAs, told us that they had found no evidence to corroborate the allegations in the Steele dossier related to him,” Horowitz told lawmakers.
The sweeping investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller confirmed that Russia meddled in the election but did not establish that there was a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s team and the Russians. Mueller didn’t bring charges against Page, who maintains that he never did anything wrong.