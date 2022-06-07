Seven states — New Jersey, Mississippi, South Dakota, Iowa, New Mexico, Montana and California — are holding primary elections today.
California will also hold a special general election to fill the state’s 22nd congressional district seat.
Early and mail-in voting has already ended in many of the states, but for voters heading to the polls, here's a look at when they close:
8 p.m. ET
- New Jersey
- Mississippi
9 p.m. ET
- Iowa
- New Mexico
- South Dakota (This is when polls close across the state. Some polls in parts of the state start closing at 8 p.m. ET because the state is split between Central and Mountain Time Zone)
10 p.m. ET
- Montana
11 p.m. ET:
- California