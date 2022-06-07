Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

California, Iowa, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and other states hold primaries

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Published 8:01 AM ET, Tue June 7, 2022
1 Post
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

If you're heading to the polls today, here's when they close

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Seven states — New Jersey, Mississippi, South Dakota, Iowa, New Mexico, Montana and California — are holding primary elections today.

California will also hold a special general election to fill the state’s 22nd congressional district seat. 

Early and mail-in voting has already ended in many of the states, but for voters heading to the polls, here's a look at when they close:

8 p.m. ET

  • New Jersey
  • Mississippi

9 p.m. ET

  • Iowa
  • New Mexico
  • South Dakota (This is when polls close across the state. Some polls in parts of the state start closing at 8 p.m. ET because the state is split between Central and Mountain Time Zone)

10 p.m. ET

  • Montana

11 p.m. ET:

  • California