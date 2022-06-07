An hour-by-hour guide to tonight's primaries

Voters cast ballots at a polling location in the Chinatown district of San Francisco on June 7. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Seven states — including the most populous one -- head to the polls today to vote in primaries for a variety of offices from governor to US House.

It's a LOT to follow, so I broke down where to look as polls close across the country. (All times eastern.)

* 8 p.m.: Polls close in New Jersey and Mississippi. Keep an eye on the Republican primary in New Jersey's 7th District, where former state Sen. Tom Kean is the establishment favorite to take on vulnerable Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in the fall. Kean should be fine, but he does face a challenge from the Donald Trump-inspired right.

In Mississippi's 4th District, GOP Rep. Steven Palazzo is still under the shadow of a House Ethics Committee investigation and faces a slew of opponents in the primary.

* 9 p.m.: Final polls close in South Dakota, Iowa and New Mexico. Most of the drama went out the window in South Dakota when Republican Sen. John Thune announced he was running for a fourth term. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is widely seen as a potential national candidate in 2024, so it will be interesting to see how well she performs against former state House Speaker Steven Haugaard in the GOP primary.

In Iowa, former Rep. Abby Finkenauer was the early favorite to win the Democratic Senate nomination, though she has faced a tougher-than-expected primary. A general election battle against GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an eighth(!) term, would be much, much more difficult.

New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is favored to win a second term in November, but there are still a handful of Republicans fighting for the chance to take her on. Former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti is the frontrunner in the Republican primary.

* 10 p.m.: Polls close in Montana. The Last Best Place gained a congressional district in reapportionment. Former Rep. Ryan Zinke is a heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination (and the general election) for the new seat, despite facing ethics issues from his time as secretary of the Interior in the Trump administration.

* 11 p.m.: Polls close in California. The biggest race of the night is the one for Los Angeles mayor, which has turned into a two-way fight between Rep. Karen Bass and wealthy businessman (and former Republican) Rick Caruso. Bass is running as a liberal, while Caruso is positioning himself as more of a moderate. Both are expected to advance through California's top-two primary system to the general election. (If any candidate takes a majority of the vote in the mayoral race Tuesday, they win the election outright.)

It's also worth paying attention to Republican Reps. Young Kim and David Valadao. Both face challenges from their ideological right and if either failed to advance to the general election, it would be a blow for GOP chances nationally.

