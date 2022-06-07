Audio
California, Iowa, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and other states hold primaries

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 7:31 p.m. ET, June 7, 2022
1 hr 2 min ago

An hour-by-hour guide to tonight's primaries

Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Voters cast ballots at a polling location in the Chinatown district of San Francisco on June 7.
Voters cast ballots at a polling location in the Chinatown district of San Francisco on June 7. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Seven states — including the most populous one -- head to the polls today to vote in primaries for a variety of offices from governor to US House.

It's a LOT to follow, so I broke down where to look as polls close across the country. (All times eastern.)

* 8 p.m.: Polls close in New Jersey and Mississippi. Keep an eye on the Republican primary in New Jersey's 7th District, where former state Sen. Tom Kean is the establishment favorite to take on vulnerable Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in the fall. Kean should be fine, but he does face a challenge from the Donald Trump-inspired right.

In Mississippi's 4th District, GOP Rep. Steven Palazzo is still under the shadow of a House Ethics Committee investigation and faces a slew of opponents in the primary. 

* 9 p.m.: Final polls close in South Dakota, Iowa and New Mexico. Most of the drama went out the window in South Dakota when Republican Sen. John Thune announced he was running for a fourth term. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is widely seen as a potential national candidate in 2024, so it will be interesting to see how well she performs against former state House Speaker Steven Haugaard in the GOP primary.

In Iowa, former Rep. Abby Finkenauer was the early favorite to win the Democratic Senate nomination, though she has faced a tougher-than-expected primary. A general election battle against GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an eighth(!) term, would be much, much more difficult.

New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is favored to win a second term in November, but there are still a handful of Republicans fighting for the chance to take her on. Former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti is the frontrunner in the Republican primary.

* 10 p.m.: Polls close in Montana. The Last Best Place gained a congressional district in reapportionment. Former Rep. Ryan Zinke is a heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination (and the general election) for the new seat, despite facing ethics issues from his time as secretary of the Interior in the Trump administration.

* 11 p.m.: Polls close in California. The biggest race of the night is the one for Los Angeles mayor, which has turned into a two-way fight between Rep. Karen Bass and wealthy businessman (and former Republican) Rick Caruso. Bass is running as a liberal, while Caruso is positioning himself as more of a moderate. Both are expected to advance through California's top-two primary system to the general election. (If any candidate takes a majority of the vote in the mayoral race Tuesday, they win the election outright.)

It's also worth paying attention to Republican Reps. Young Kim and David Valadao. Both face challenges from their ideological right and if either failed to advance to the general election, it would be a blow for GOP chances nationally.

1 hr 19 min ago

How California's new congressional map shifts voting power

From CNN's Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley and Ethan Cohen

After years of rapid growth both in population and in seats in Congress, California is losing a seat in the House for the first time in its history.

California’s redistricting commission drew a map that scrambled the state’s district lines and could create as many as 10 competitive seats. Overall, the map is expected to be better for Democrats, because the three most competitive seats are all currently represented by Republicans.

How the new map shifts voting power by demographic: In California, the Hispanic population officially became the largest racial or ethnic group in the state for the first time after the 2020 census. Although California lost a seat in the House overall, the new map boosts representation for Hispanic voters. There will now be three more congressional districts where Hispanic or Latino people represent the majority of residents.

There are also two additional White-majority districts in the new map and six fewer districts where no demographic group represents the majority. There will continue to be one Asian-majority district — the only one in the country.

CNN's Melissa DePalo and Eleanor Stubbs contributed to this post.

1 hr 33 min ago

New Mexico's new congressional map is a bid for Democrats to win all 3 districts. See it here

From CNN's Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley and Ethan Cohen

The Democratic-controlled New Mexico legislature drew the new congressional map and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law in December 2021.

The new map is an aggressive bid for Democrats to win all three congressional districts. It makes the only district in the state represented by a Republican, the southern 2nd District, much more competitive, but it also makes the two seats currently held by Democrats less secure.

How the new map shifts voting power by demographic: New Mexico will continue to have three House seats. Hispanic voters represent the majority in the 2nd District. No group represents the majority in the other two districts.

CNN's Melissa DePalo and Eleanor Stubbs contributed to this post.

1 hr 56 min ago

California has a "top two" primary system. Here's what that means.

From CNN's Maeve Reston

Cheryl Tyler casts her ballot at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters in Sacramento, California, on June 3.
Cheryl Tyler casts her ballot at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters in Sacramento, California, on June 3. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Under California's "top two" primary system, the top two vote-getters in each congressional race — regardless of party — will advance to the November ballot.

California's nonpartisan redistricting commission bucked the national trend last year by creating a new congressional map with at least eight competitive seats, offering pickup opportunities to both Democrats and Republicans vying for control of the US House.

Tuesday's House primaries in California will serve as an early test of strength for both parties as the GOP seeks a net gain of five seats to win the majority.

While Democrats were originally bullish about their chances this year in congressional races across the Golden State, those ambitions have been tempered by the difficult election climate they face. Many California voters are reeling from the highest gas prices in the nation and frustrations over the state's ongoing homelessness crisis as well as rising crime at a time when all of the top officeholders in the state are Democrats.

Those dynamics have been thrust to the fore in Tuesday's effort to recall progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a leader in the national criminal justice movement. City residents angling for his removal have said they do not feel safe amid a surge in burglaries and car thefts and unease about Boudin's progressive policies at a time when violent crime has spiked nationally.

The top-of-the-ticket races in California are less dramatic this cycle. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom appears to be gliding toward reelection after the failed effort to recall him last year. Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed last year by Newsom to the seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris, appears twice on the ballot Tuesday: He is competing in a special election to fill the remainder of Harris' term -- which ends in January -- and for a full six-year term.

Most of Tuesday's real action will be in the House races and several local contests, including the contest to replace term-limited Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Here's a guide to California's competitive House races.

2 hr 17 min ago

Montana has 2 congressional districts for the first time in decades. Here are the new map's boundaries

From CNN's Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley and Ethan Cohen

Montana will have two congressional districts for the first time in 30 years, rather than one at-large seat.

The state’s redistricting commission chose a map in November 2021 that separated the eastern and western parts of the state. Neither of the two districts would be considered competitive for Democrats this year, likely giving Republicans an additional member of Congress from the state.

The redistricting commission was made up of two Democrats and two Republicans; the nonpartisan chair was the tiebreaker to approve the map.

How the new map shifts voting power by demographic: Montana gains a seat thanks to population growth recorded in the 2020 census. White voters represent the majority in both of its districts.

CNN's Melissa DePalo and Eleanor Stubbs contributed to this post.

2 hr 29 min ago

He was sued by Trump in 2020 — now he's running to be Iowa's secretary of state

From CNN's Kelly Mena

Joel Miller is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in August 2020. 
Joel Miller is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in August 2020.  (Liz Martin/Pool/The Gazette via AP)

In 2020, Joel Miller was one of three county auditors in Iowa who sent out pre-filled absentee ballot request forms to help people vote remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the end results: He was sued by then-President Donald Trump and his allies. Lawyers for Trump argued the pre-filled forms violated guidance given by the GOP secretary of state and could lead to voter fraud if the wrong person received a ballot application with another voter's information.

Ultimately, Republicans' challenge prevailed in court, forcing Miller, the Linn County auditor, to send new forms. But the experience left the Democrat worried about the future of voting in his home state.

And this year, he's ready to do something about it.

Miller is one of two Democrats running to unseat incumbent Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate. The other candidate, Eric Van Lancker, currently serves as the Clinton County auditor. The two will face off in Tuesday's primary.

Van Lancker, similarly to his Democratic opponent, says he wants to be an "advocate for voters." The Democrat feels he is the best person to help voters navigate the law Republicans put in place in 2021 that included banning sending unsolicited absentee ballots and requiring absentee ballots be received before polls close on Election Day.

The victor of the Democratic primary will then face Pate, who has held the office since 2015 and served a previous stint in the 1990s, in November. Democrats in Iowa and nationally are already facing a tough year -- the party in power usually faces headwinds -- amid soaring gas prices, a baby formula shortage and gun violence.

Pate told CNN said that he believes Iowa ran a successful 2020 election that was one of the best in the country. He pointed to a the execution of a post-election audit in all 99 counties and a recount in a congressional race.

"I think those all speak well to how well we ran the elections in Iowa," Pate said over the phone with CNN.

The state ranked third best in the nation for its performance by The Election Performance Index, compiled by the Massachusette Institute of Technology's Election Data and Science Lab.

Keep reading here.

3 hr 11 min ago

Here's how the new congressional map shifts voting power in New Jersey

From CNN's Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley and Ethan Cohen

New Jersey’s congressional map was drawn by the state’s redistricting commission, though Republicans and Democrats on the commission proposed their own versions. The commission’s tiebreaker, former New Jersey Supreme Court Justice John Wallace, chose the Democrats’ map.

Republicans appealed his decision to the state’s Supreme Court, because Wallace said his choice came down to having had a Republican-drawn map in effect for the last 10 years. The court ended up dismissing the case.

The new map gives most of the state’s Democratic incumbents safe seats, but makes Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski’s 7th District more competitive for Republicans.

How the new map shifts voting power by demographic: New Jersey will continue to have 12 seats in the House. In seven of those districts, White voters represent the majority. Hispanic voters continue to represent the majority in New Jersey’s 8th District, which includes parts of Newark and Jersey City. There will continue to be four districts where no demographic group represents the majority.

CNN's Melissa DePalo and Eleanor Stubbs contributed to this post.

3 hr 44 min ago

This billionaire developer has surged to the top of the polls in L.A.'s mayor's race

From CNN's Maeve Reston

Rick Caruso tours Grand Central Market as he continues his campaign to become mayor of Los Angeles on June 2.
Rick Caruso tours Grand Central Market as he continues his campaign to become mayor of Los Angeles on June 2. (Robert Gauthier/The Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Over coffee at Siren's Java & Tea after a walking tour of the San Pedro neighborhood near the Port of Los Angeles, billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso couldn't stop marveling over the cleanliness of the streets as he listened to Yolanda Regalado's story of starting her coffee shop in this tidy corner of Los Angeles.

For months, Caruso — the Republican shopping mall magnate turned Democratic mayoral candidate — has been traveling the city, fielding the frustrations of LA business owners as they deal with the city's rise in crime and its staggering homelessness crisis, with more than 41,000 people living on the streets. They have told him stories about stepping over needles and human waste in the gutters; tent encampments that have overtaken the city's parks; and police officers too spooked by potential lawsuits to force people to move and clear entryways.

But here — in a part of the city where City Councilman Joe Buscaino has been unapologetically vigilant in his drive to clear tent encampments and enforce the city's anti-camping law — Caruso sees an example of what the city can be: "The minute you allow people to start taking back the community, it just continues," Caruso says to Regalado. "It becomes contagious."

At a moment when Angelenos are unnerved by the rise in violent crime and eager to reclaim trash-strewn public spaces, the simplicity of that argument has found an audience. Caruso has surged to the top of the polls in the mayoral race by presenting himself as an optimistic Mr. Fix-it.

Mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass greets supporters in Boyle Heights while touring the city on June 5 in Los Angeles.
Mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass greets supporters in Boyle Heights while touring the city on June 5 in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi/The Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

He quickly caught up with Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, the front-runner, by pouring a stunning $34 million into his bid by mid-May, mostly financed by his loans to his campaign. His ads and mailers have blanketed the city, presenting him as a kind of superman in an impeccably tailored blue suit and striped tie.

"Who can curb crime?" his website blares as huge white letters flash across the screen, "Caruso Can!"

Having served in other civic roles as a former city police commissioner and the former head of the USC Board of Trustees, he's long eyed the mayor's race, all while donating generously to both Republicans and Democrats. But he is best known for the meticulously groomed, open-air malls that he has built in Los Angeles that are awash in 1950s Americana, with splashing fountains, trolley cars, valet parking and a seemingly unending loop of Frank Sinatra.

In this overwhelmingly Democratic city, political strategists point out that Caruso might have struggled in previous cycles given that he is a former Republican.

His political affiliations have changed over time: He became an independent in 2011 while weighing a mayoral run. Later, he told LA Magazine in 2016 that he had reregistered as a Republican to support former Ohio Gov. John Kasich for president, but stated that "under no circumstances" would he support Donald Trump, adding that he "couldn't think of anything more horrifying" than putting Trump in charge of his future.

Then, he said he was registering as a "pro-centrist, pro-jobs, pro-public safety" Democrat a month before he announced his mayoral candidacy in February.

While Bass and other rivals have accused him of trying to "buy" the office — with her campaign putting out a digital ad in the final weekend comparing him to Trump — his outsider argument has proven effective at a time when confidence in elected leaders has plummeted.

He and Bass are headed into the city's mayoral primary on Tuesday as the likely top-two vote getters who would advance to the November ballot if no candidate wins a majority outright. Bass, Caruso and LA City Councilman Kevin de León are the three most prominent candidates vying to replace term-limited Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Keep reading about the race here.

4 hr 30 min ago

Montana has a new congressional district. Here's what to know about the key candidates fighting for it.

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Former state Sen. Al Olszewski, left, and congressman Ryan Zinke, right.
Former state Sen. Al Olszewski, left, and congressman Ryan Zinke, right. (From Al for Montana/Facebook/Getty Images)

For the first time in decades, Montana will have two House seats. The state gained one after the 2020 census.

The new 1st Congressional District representing the western side of the state will be the open seat, with former President Trump's Interior Secretary and Montana congressman Ryan Zinke as the leading GOP candidate.  

Former state Sen. Al Olszewski is staging the most serious challenge to Zinke’s bid, but has raised just a fraction of the campaign cash haul that Zinke’s brought in.  

Poll times: Polls opened at 9 a.m. ET and will close at 10 p.m. ET. Montana is in the Mountain Time Zone. 

Voter eligibility: The deadline to register to vote was May 9. Montana voters could also register in-person through noon local time on Monday, June 6. All voters can vote early by mail or in person. Early ballot applications were due by noon local time on June 6, and all ballots must be received by the time polls close on June 7. 

Voters are required to show one form of photo ID on Election Day. These include things like a driver's license, military ID card, US passport or a utility bill, paycheck or government check or government document.

How ballots are counted: Election administrators can begin counting mail-in ballots on June 6. However, counties can decide whether to include early vote totals in the first vote reports after polls close on June 7. 