CNN Projection: Iowa makes history with all-female gubernatorial matchup
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza
For the first time in Iowa history, both Democrats and Republicans in the state will have women as their nominees for governor. Incumbent GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear were unopposed in their primaries Tuesday and advanced to the November general election, CNN projects.
Reynolds was the state lieutenant governor when she was elevated to the governorship after Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become US ambassador to China under President Donald Trump. Reynolds was elected to a full term in 2018. She attracted national attention earlier this year when she gave the GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union address.
DeJear was the losing Democratic nominee for Iowa secretary of state in 2018.
Reynolds is the favorite to win in November in a state that has trended red in recent elections.
35 min ago
CNN Projection: These political legacies will prevail in New Jersey's House primaries
From CNN’s Paul LeBlanc
In two New Jersey districts, Tuesday’s House primaries were a family affair.
CNN projects that Robert Menendez Jr. — the son of Sen. Bob Menendez — will capture the Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 8th District while Thomas Kean Jr. — the son of former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean — will win the GOP primary for New Jersey’s 7th District.
Both candidates enjoyed high name recognition and strong polling numbers throughout their respective primaries. Sen. Bob Menendez has represented New Jersey in the Senate for over 15 years and chairs the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The older Kean, meanwhile, served as New Jersey’s governor from 1982 to 1990. Kean’s grandfather, former US Rep. Robert Kean, also represented New Jersey in Congress for 20 years.
Menendez Jr. rebuffed questions about his father on the campaign trail, telling reporters it’s not something voters are concerned with and only describing his dad as a “trailblazing political leader” on his website without naming him.
Kean Jr.’s campaign website leans more into his family’s political legacy, stating, “Tom’s allegiance to public service has been inspired by the proud heritage of the Kean family,” with the younger Kean committed to “continuing a legacy of dedicated public service to New Jersey.”
Menendez Jr. is an attorney and serves as Commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey while Kean Jr. served as minority leader of the New Jersey state Senate until January.
33 min ago
High gas prices and economic issues complicate congressional elections for Democrats in California
From CNN's Maeve Reston
It has been a year of difficult choices for families in California's 22nd Congressional District — a place Democrats have long eyed as one of their top pickup opportunities as they look to hold onto the US House in this fall's midterms.But as the Golden State contends with the highest gas prices in the nation, the financial pain felt by families is overshadowing every other issue as they weigh their choices in the primary election.
Yessenia Maldonado, a 46-year-old dental assistant and single mom of six, makes weekly calculations of what she must give up in exchange for one extra gallon of gas.
"Am I going to buy the milk for my kids or am I going to buy the gas to go to work? Because it's kind of the same price," she said during a recent grocery trip to Costco, adding that she now limits her drives to the essential trips.
Mary Conrad, 69, resorted to applying for food stamps as she tries to get by on her Social Security and disability checks.
"There's just not enough money, so I'm charging my credit cards to eat," Conrad said.
What this means for Democrats: Many people say they don't see anything happening in Washington to address their concerns. The frustration with the party in power is palpable, a foreboding sign for Democrats in districts like this one where the party had hoped their recruit, California state Assemblyman Rudy Salas, could unseat GOP Rep. David Valadao, who won his seat back in 2020 at the same time President Joe Biden was carrying it after losing it in 2018.
When the nonpartisan redistricting commission drew its final lines for the Golden State last year, Democrats viewed California as a treasure trove of opportunities with as many as eight to 10 competitive House races up and down the state.
To Democratic strategists, Valadaoinitially lookedeven more vulnerable because he hadvoted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, insurrection, which angered some GOP voters. But out of the six House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump and are running for reelection, Valadao is the only one the former President has not yet endorsed against.
Democrats will be closely watching to see how Salas finishes in the primary as they try to determine whether their party's voters are motivated to cast ballots in this sour economic climate.
With inflation showing no signs of abating — and gas prices in the state topping an average of $6.15 per gallon on Memorial Day — Democrats' success increasingly hinges on the ability of candidates like Salas to show frustrated voters that they understand the economic pain and are trying to address it.
Read more about how gas prices and economic issues are dominating congressional races.
44 min ago
CNN Projection: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will win New Mexico Democratic nomination for governor
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza
Incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will win the New Mexico Democratic nomination for governor, CNN projects.
Lujan Grisham, who became the first Democratic Latina to be elected governor in the United States in 2018, ran unopposed for the nomination.
After serving as the secretary of health under New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Lujan Grisham was elected to Congress in 2012. During her time on Capitol Hill, she chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. She then opted to run for governor in 2018, when she easily defeated Republican Steve Pearce.
Republicans are looking at the general election as an opportunity to pick up a governor’s seat in a key border state, where immigration is an important issue. CNN has not yet projected in the Republican primary.
The Republican Governors Association has slammed Lujan Grisham over her response to the situation at the Southern US border as well as high inflation and Covid-19. Republicans have also attacked Lujan Grisham for controversy during his first term in office. Lujan Grisham and her gubernatorial campaign settled last year with a former staffer who accused the Democrat of sexually mistreating him during a meeting.
Lujan Grisham was once a leading contender to join the Biden administration as head of the Department of Health and Human Services, but the role ultimately went to Xavier Becerra, California's first Latino attorney general.
32 min ago
Ryan Zinke, Trump's former interior secretary, eyes a comeback in Montana
From CNN's Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg
Former Rep. Ryan Zinke, who left his seat for a scandal-plagued tenure as Trump's interior secretary, is attempting a political comeback in Montana — but is facing familiar questions about whether he spends most of his time there or in California.
Zinke, a former Navy SEAL and Montana state senator who was first elected to the House in 2014 and reelected in 2016 before resigning to join Trump's Cabinet, is seizing on an opening created when the 2020 census results handed the Treasure State a second congressional district. Rep. Matt Rosendale, who holds the state's one at-large district seat, is running for reelection in the newly created 2nd District, while Zinke campaigns in the 1st District.
But Zinke is facing criticism from rivals to his right over whether he was sufficiently supportive of Trump and the former President's effort to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
He also faces questions about whether he lives in Montana after Politico reported last month that his wife had claimed a home in Santa Barbara, California, as her primary residence on tax records and other forms. Zinke's campaign responded to the report by saying he lives in Whitefish, Montana, and that his wife had inherited and kept her parents' former home in California, of which she is the sole owner.
Zinke faces four other candidates in Tuesday's primary, including former state Sen. Albert Olszewski and pastor Mary Todd.
CNN Projection: Rep. Jeff Van Drew captures GOP primary in New Jersey’s 2nd District
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc
Rep. Jeff Van Drew has won the GOP primary in New Jersey’s 2nd District, CNN projects, advancing to a general election bid for his third term in Congress.
Van Drew’s win is another affirmation of his abrupt departure from the Democratic party in 2019. At the time, Van Drew cited his discomfort with impeaching then-President Donald Trump, though detractors cast the switch as a more craven political calculation to stay in power.
That decision culminated in an Oval Office photo-op with Trump, where Van Drew pledged his "undying support" to the then-President. “I think they were very kind, very gracious, very nice, very supportive,” Van Drew said at the time about the Republican welcome to his change in affiliation. “And I appreciated that.”
Van Drew’s South Jersey seat became slightly more Republican in redistricting. While Trump carried it by 3 points in 2020, he would have carried the redrawn seat by 5 points.
1 hr 7 min ago
Polls are closing across New Mexico, Iowa and South Dakota. Here are the key races to know in each state.
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It's 9 p.m. ET, and polls are closing in New Mexico, Iowa and across South Dakota.
In New Mexico, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham faces her first gubernatorial reelection campaign. Five Republicans are running to go up against her in the fall. Election officials can start processing and counting mail ballots before election day, so the first results released will likely be early votes.
In Iowa, former US Rep. Abby Finkenauer faces retired Navy Vice Adm. Mike Franken and Minden City Council Member Glenn Hurst in the Democratic primary to take on Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in November. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear, who ran for Iowa secretary of state in 2018, are running unopposed in their gubernatorial primaries. And three of the state's four US House members face competitive races this fall.
In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, a potential 2024 presidential contender, is running for reelection in the reliably red state. She faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Steven Haugaard, a former state House speaker.
1 hr 39 min ago
CNN Projection: Rep. Tom Malinowski will win New Jersey Democratic primary
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza and Andrew Menezes
Rep. Tom Malinowski will win the Democratic primary in New Jersey's 7th District, CNN projects.
Malinowski narrowly won a second term in 2020 from an ancestrally Republican Central Jersey district that Biden carried by 10 points.
His GOP opponent in that race, Tom Kean Jr., the son of a popular former governor, is back for a rematch, with much-improved prospects in a swing seat that became more Republican in redistricting -- Biden would have carried the new version by 4 points. Malinowski is also facing an ongoing congressional ethics investigation over allegations that he failed to properly disclose stock transactions.
Kean, a former state Senate minority leader, is viewed as the favorite in the GOP primary, which also includes pastor and 2021 gubernatorial candidate Phil Rizzo, state Assemblyman Erik Peterson and businessman John Isemann.
Malinowski was first elected in 2018, unseating Republican Rep. Leonard Lance by 5 points as Democrats flipped four seats in the Garden State amid that year’s blue wave. He held on to his seat two years later, beating Kean by just over a point.
1 hr 53 min ago
Karen Bass closed out the LA mayoral primary as a joyful warrior but vastly outspent
From CNN's Maeve Reston
The spending in the Los Angeles mayor’s race to replace term-limited Mayor Eric Garcetti has been astronomical by any measure.
Real estate developer Rick Caruso, a billionaire and former Republican who switched his registration to Democrat earlier this year, has spent at least $40 million on his bid, according to the latest tallies posted by the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission – with much of that money coming from loans to his campaign.
One-time frontrunner Karen Bass, a six-term Democratic Congresswoman who was vetted as a potential vice presidential candidate for President Biden, had spent less than $3.3 million by comparison at the time of that last June 1 report.
Despite that massive financial imbalance, polls still show a close race between the two that is all but certain to head to a runoff after all the ballots are counted in Tuesday’s primary.
Bass entered this final stretch adopting the stance of a joyful warrior. Dressed in a red suit after greeting voters at church Sunday morning, she spent the day on a final tour of LA – from South Central to the city’s West side – in a red double decker bus, dancing to the likes of Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston as she waved to drivers and people on the sidewalk from the open-air upper deck.
At one point, she belted out the words to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” alongside labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, who had joined the tour during a stop in Boyle Heights.
Shimmying to the music alongside Bass was former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a close friend and ally who has known Bass since the 1970s. In aviators and black slim-fit jeans, he was up on his feet (getting in the groove) so often while the bus was in motion that he almost got clocked by traffic light and then a tree branch. And at one point, he ducked out of the way of a power line as the bus made its way from South LA over to the Eastside.
“Mr. Mayor, please stay seated,” one aide implored.
Rallying the canvassers she met at numerous stops, Bass urged them not to be daunted by Caruso’s spending.
“I don’t care how much money you spend, it’s the power of the people that wins!” she said through a megaphone
Villaraigosa sought to amplify that message throughout the day with a simple refrain: “LA is not for sale.”