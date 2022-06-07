Audio
California, Iowa, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and other states hold primaries

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, JiMin Lee, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 3:19 a.m. ET, June 8, 2022
13 min ago

CNN Projection: Karen Bass and Rick Caruso advance in Los Angeles mayoral race

From CNN's Shawna Mizelle, Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo and Maeve Reston

Rick Caruso and Karen Bass will face off in a runoff election to be Los Angeles' next mayor.
Democratic Rep. Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso will advance to a November election in the Los Angeles mayoral race, CNN projects, in a contest that has been shaped by issues of crime and homelessness.

Either candidate could have avoided the runoff by winning a majority of the vote in Tuesday's nonpartisan race to succeed term-limited Mayor Eric Garcetti. But since no one took a majority, Bass and Caruso, the top two finishers, will face off in the fall.

If elected, Bass would be the first woman and the first Black woman to lead America's second-largest city.

Bass served in the California State Assembly prior to her time in Congress. In 2008, she made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of a state legislature, according to her congressional biography.

The six-term congresswoman currently represents California's 37th District. She has championed efforts to shape public policy in areas like child welfare, foster care and prison reform. She chaired the Congressional Black Caucus for two years and helped to lead policing overhaul efforts after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020.

The longtime lawmaker was one of several contenders on President Biden's running mate short list during the 2020 campaign. Though Biden ultimately selected Kamala Harris as his vice president, his consideration of Bass threw her name into the national spotlight. Bass earned the endorsement of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another California Democrat, in the mayoral race.

In her campaign for mayor, Bass has forged a coalition of White progressives and Black voters and has sought to expand on that by engaging Latino voters and other groups across Los Angeles. She's emphasized the depth of her policy experience and her reputation as collaborative listener and legislator.

She's highlighted her early work as a physician assistant in the emergency room and her experience bringing together Black and Latino community organizers in South LA in the early 1990s to address the root causes of crime and the crack epidemic through the nonprofit she founded, Community Coalition. She has also pointed to her role as a dealmaker when she led the California State Assembly after the 2008 financial crisis -- making budget decisions that earned her a John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in 2010.

Caruso, a Republican-turned-Democrat and shopping mall magnate, has built a platform promising to deal with the city's rise in crime and its staggering homelessness crisis.

He is also a former city police commissioner and the former head of the USC Board of Trustees. He's long eyed the mayor's race, all while donating generously to both Republicans and Democrats. But he is best known for the meticulously groomed, open-air malls that he has built in Los Angeles that are awash in 1950s Americana, with splashing fountains, trolley cars, valet parking and a seemingly unending loop of Frank Sinatra.

Caruso, who campaigned on his outsider status and has spent more than $40 million in the race, had been accused by Bass and other rivals of trying to "buy" the office.

“I don’t care how much money you spend, it’s the power of the people that wins,” Bass said through a megaphone during one of her campaign stops Tuesday evening.

1 hr 40 min ago

CNN Projection: Connie Conway wins special election to succeed Devin Nunes in California's 22nd District 

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

(From Connie Conway for Congress)
Republican Connie Conway will win a special general election for California's 22nd Congressional District, CNN projects. She will serve out the remaining term of former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, who resigned in January to head the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Conway, a former GOP leader of the California State Assembly, was facing off against Democrat Lourin Hubbard, who works for California’s Department of Water Resources.

The two candidates competed in a six-way primary in April to fill the vacant seat in a district covering portions of Fresno and Tulare counties, from Clovis to areas south of Visalia. Conway led in the vote count in April, but no candidate received more than 50% of the vote to win the seat outright.

The 22nd Congressional District was dismantled by the state's nonpartisan redistricting commission. Most of the district will now be split between the new 20th and 21st districts. Conway will serve in office through January, when the district will cease to exist after the new Congress is sworn in.

CNN's Maeve Reston contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 48 min ago

Boudin's ouster: National message or a San Francisco story?

Analysis from CNN's Greg Krieg

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin speaks to supporters at an election-night event on Tuesday.
The successful recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday has already led some pundits to declare the demise of the “progressive prosecutor.”

But a look around the country — and closer probe of San Francisco’s particular issues — tells a more complicated story.

What’s clear is that Boudin was soundly rejected by his constituents. What’s less certain, or simple to explain, is why. Boudin had powerful, moneyed opponents aligned against him, for sure, but progressive candidates have overcome those hurdles in a series of races this primary season. More problematic for Boudin, though, was his poor standing with voters in San Francisco, who recently recalled three school board members, and a general discontent, not unlike what we’ve seen in other typically liberal cities, with overlapping issues of crime, homelessness and the cost of living.

Boudin didn’t do himself too many favors in trying to assuage some very real concerns with his performance in office, but an early scan of the incoming results shows a divide between younger voters and older, wealthier ones.

Looking outside the city, and around the country, the prospects for fellow progressive-prosecutor types still look promising.

As recently as last fall, Alvin Bragg won the district attorney race in Manhattan — in the same cycle that saw New Yorkers elect Eric Adams as mayor. In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner easily won reelection despite an ultimately overblown backlash to his policies. And in the Chicago area, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx won a second term in 2020.

Boudin’s ouster is certainly a blow to the movement he, at least for the moment, has come to represent. But the implications for the future are more difficult to nail down — especially if the headline issues that fueled the discontent around him don’t end along with his time in office.

28 min ago

Bass and Caruso are leading in the LA mayoral race. Here are key things to know about the candidates.

From CNN's Maeve Reston and Shawna Mizelle

Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass are running for mayor in Los Angeles.
Six-term US Rep. Karen Bass was once viewed as the front-runner in the Los Angeles mayoral contest, but she has faced an unexpectedly strong challenge from billionaire shopping mall magnate Rick Caruso, a former Republican.

CNN is yet to make a projection in the contest, but Bass and Caruso are leading the 12-candidate field.

The two mayoral hopefuls headed into Tuesday's primary as the likely top-two vote getters, who would advance to the November ballot if no candidate won a majority of the vote outright.

If elected, Bass would be the first woman and the first Black woman to lead America's second-largest city. Once a teen activist, Bass served in the California State Assembly prior to her time in Congress. In 2008, she made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of a state legislature, according to her congressional biography.

The congresswoman currently represents California's 37th District. She has championed efforts to shape public policy in areas such as child welfare, foster care and prison reform. She chaired the Congressional Black Caucus for two years and helped to lead policing overhaul efforts after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020.

Spending more than $40 million in the race, Caruso has argued that city leaders have failed to keep voters safe and protect their quality of life. Tents have proliferated across Los Angeles, taking over parks, sidewalks and public spaces as the city has struggled to house some 41,000 people who need shelter.

While Bass says she would return the Los Angeles Police Department to its authorized force of 9,700 officers — in part by hiring more civilians to free up 250 officers to return to street patrol — Caruso has promised to hire 1,500 additional officers and to bring on some 500 sanitation workers to clean up the streets.

1 hr 59 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican Scott Baugh advance to general election in California

From CNN's Maeve Reston

US Rep. Katie Porter will face Scott Baugh in November's election. 
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who has earned national attention for her forceful interrogations of corporate and oil executives in congressional hearings, will face Republican Scott Baugh in the general election for California's new 47th District, CNN projects.

While the district leans Democratic, this year's unpredictable political climate has made Porter a GOP target.

Baugh, the former GOP leader of the California State Assembly and a former chairman of the Orange County Republican Party, has highlighted the toll of rising crime and higher gas and grocery prices in his campaign. He has the backing of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and was named to the National Republican Congressional Committee's "Young Guns" program for promising recruits.

2 hr 27 min ago

History-making Republican tries to stave off a challenge from her right in California

From CNN’s Dana Bash, Bridget Nolan, Maeve Reston and Rachel Janfaza

US Rep. Young Kim hosts a task force on human trafficking at her Orange County office in Placentia, California, in March.
US Rep. Young Kim hosts a task force on human trafficking at her Orange County office in Placentia, California, in March. (Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images)

California Rep. Young Kim was heralded as a face of the new GOP when she made history in 2020 as one of the first Korean American women elected to Congress.

Kim narrowly unseated Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros in a Southern California district in 2020, two years after losing to him in her first attempt. It initially looked like Kim would have an easier race this year when she decided to run in the redrawn 40th District, which is far more favorable to the GOP. But Kim is new to many voters in the new district – which encompasses parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties – and she had to contend with a challenge from the right Tuesday in the “top-two” primary. 

Kim, who was born in South Korea but grew up in Guam, settled in Los Angeles after earning an MBA. She previously told CNN she gravitated toward the Republican Party while studying accounting at the University of Southern California in 1984 during the Reagan administration, when his tax cuts were moving through Congress.

"I looked at some of the policies that was going through, and then I really thought, okay, Republican Party is a party that really resonate with me. We're talking about limited government, but at the same time, individual responsibility. It's a party for me," she said.

In 1990, Kim got a job with then-California state Sen. Ed Royce and stayed with him when he was elected to Congress. It also served as a training ground – she now holds Royce’s congressional seat.

"Being able to work with him for about 21 years in Congress, I always thought, 'OK, at least I know a little bit about how Congress works. Maybe I can get myself here,'" she said.

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the first name of former Rep. Gil Cisneros.

2 hr 27 min ago

CNN Projection: San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will be recalled

From CNN's Dan Merica

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin ponders a reporter's question last month.
San Francisco voters have recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin, CNN projects.

Boudin was narrowly swept into office in 2019, amid voters’ concerns over police misconduct, criminal justice reform and mass incarceration in the city. His win was seen as a high point for the movement to elect more progressive prosecutors. 

But his tenure was defined by the coronavirus pandemic and an overwhelming sense among San Francisco residents that crime, especially property crime, was both out of control and not a priority for the district attorney. This caused the political winds to shift dramatically against Boudin, with most San Francisco residents signaling on Tuesday that his laxer approach to certain kinds of crime was unacceptable.

The recall was also much about the impressions people in San Francisco have of their own city as it was about crime rates. Homelessness and public drug use remain a persistent issue in the city, and residents have reported feeling uncomfortable in large swaths of commercial areas because of it.

Boudin sought to fight the recall effort by labeling it a natural reaction to the election of a progressive prosecutor and linking the effort to Republicans and police unions.

But those claims didn’t move voters, many of whom said they had made their minds up based on how they felt in their city. And while Republican money did help the effort, the push to recall Boudin was initially supported by Democrats.

The result in San Francisco will have national implications, too, underscoring just how risky it will be for Democrats to go too far on certain core issues such as combatting crime.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is now set to appoint an interim district attorney.  

 

3 hr 38 min ago

CNN Projection: Alex Padilla makes the ballot for both special and general elections in California

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Alex Padilla was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace Kamala Harris after she became vice pres
Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California will advance to the special general election for the remainder of Vice President Kamala Harris’ term, CNN projects. CNN also projects that he will make the ballot for the regular general election in November for the full six-year term that starts in January.

Padilla was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021 to the seat Harris vacated when she became vice president.

3 hr 26 min ago

CNN Projection: California Gov. Gavin Newsom will advance to general election

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento last month.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California will advance to the general election, CNN projects.

Newsom, who comfortably beat back an attempt to recall him last year, is seeking a second term.