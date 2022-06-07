CNN Projection: Rep. Tom Malinowski will win New Jersey Democratic primary
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza and Andrew Menezes
Rep. Tom Malinowski will win the Democratic primary in New Jersey's 7th District, CNN projects.
Malinowski narrowly won a second term in 2020 from an ancestrally Republican Central Jersey district that Biden carried by 10 points.
His GOP opponent in that race, Tom Kean Jr., the son of a popular former governor, is back for a rematch, with much-improved prospects in a swing seat that became more Republican in redistricting -- Biden would have carried the new version by 4 points. Malinowski is also facing an ongoing congressional ethics investigation over allegations that he failed to properly disclose stock transactions.
Kean, a former state Senate minority leader, is viewed as the favorite in the GOP primary, which also includes pastor and 2021 gubernatorial candidate Phil Rizzo, state Assemblyman Erik Peterson and businessman John Isemann.
Malinowski was first elected in 2018, unseating Republican Rep. Leonard Lance by 5 points as Democrats flipped four seats in the Garden State amid that year’s blue wave. He held on to his seat two years later, beating Kean by just over a point.
16 min ago
Karen Bass closed out the LA mayoral primary as a joyful warrior but vastly outspent
From CNN's Maeve Reston
The spending in the Los Angeles mayor’s race to replace term-limited Mayor Eric Garcetti has been astronomical by any measure.
Real estate developer Rick Caruso, a billionaire and former Republican who switched his registration to Democrat earlier this year, has spent at least $40 million on his bid, according to the latest tallies posted by the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission – with much of that money coming from loans to his campaign.
One-time frontrunner Karen Bass, a six-term Democratic Congresswoman who was vetted as a potential vice presidential candidate for President Biden, had spent less than $3.3 million by comparison at the time of that last June 1 report.
Despite that massive financial imbalance, polls still show a close race between the two that is all but certain to head to a runoff after all the ballots are counted in Tuesday’s primary.
Bass entered this final stretch adopting the stance of a joyful warrior. Dressed in a red suit after greeting voters at church Sunday morning, she spent the day on a final tour of LA – from South Central to the city’s West side – in a red double decker bus, dancing to the likes of Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston as she waved to drivers and people on the sidewalk from the open-air upper deck.
At one point, she belted out the words to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” alongside labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, who had joined the tour during a stop in Boyle Heights.
Shimmying to the music alongside Bass was former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a close friend and ally who has known Bass since the 1970s. In aviators and black slim-fit jeans, he was up on his feet (getting in the groove) so often while the bus was in motion that he almost got clocked by traffic light and then a tree branch. And at one point, he ducked out of the way of a power line as the bus made its way from South LA over to the Eastside.
“Mr. Mayor, please stay seated,” one aide implored.
Rallying the canvassers she met at numerous stops, Bass urged them not to be daunted by Caruso’s spending.
“I don’t care how much money you spend, it’s the power of the people that wins!” she said through a megaphone
Villaraigosa sought to amplify that message throughout the day with a simple refrain: “LA is not for sale.”
31 min ago
Polls are closing in New Jersey and Mississippi
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It's 8 p.m. ET, and polls are closing in New Jersey and Mississippi.
Mississippi held primaries for its four congressional seats, but no statewide races were on the ballot this year. Notably, Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo, who is under a congressional ethics investigation, faces a competitive GOP race.
All four of Mississippi's representatives are running for reelection. Candidates in the state must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
In New Jersey, voters are deciding on who will fill its 12 US House seats. No statewide races were on the ballot.
Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is vulnerable in the 7th Congressional District after his seat became more Republican in redistricting. And Rob Menendez, a Port Authority commissioner and the son of Sen. Bob Menendez, is the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Albio Sires in the 8th District.
New Jersey voters can register in either the Democratic or Republican parties, and then voters can only participate in their affiliated party’s primaries.
1 hr ago
Polls will close soon in key states
From CNN's Maeve Reston
It is 7:30 p.m. ET, and polls will start closing soon in New Jersey and Mississippi.
Voters in these two states and in California, Iowa, Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota are casting ballots as the focus shifts from the big US Senate contests that dominated the May calendar — where former President Donald Trump's influence was repeatedly tested — to competitive House races that will offer a window into how much voters intend to blame the party in power for their current unease about the state of the economy and the country.
Those dynamics are most apparent in California, an overwhelmingly blue state where Democrats currently hold all the statewide offices and dominate the congressional delegation. The new map that was drawn by the state's nonpartisan redistricting commission last year yielded as many as ten competitive House races in California, where Democrats were bullish about the potential for pickups.
But Golden State voters are contending with the highest gas prices in the nation and unnerved by the spike in violent crime, as well as a crushing homelessness crisis that many say seems to be worsening, even though billions of dollars are flowing to build housing for those living on the streets. All those issues have surfaced in the close races here, emboldening Republicans who are advancing the notion that things are spiraling out of control. Under California's "top-two" system, the two candidates who receive the most votes, regardless of party, will advance to the November ballot regardless of party.
The primary elections taking place coast to coast Tuesday will serve as a barometer of the electorate's mood as Democrats confront frustration over soaring gas and grocery prices, rising crime and homelessness — issues that have complicated the party's hopes of maintaining control of the US House in November.
From CNN's Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg
Tuesday's primary elections in seven states will once again test whether Republican voters are willing to punish incumbents with track records of winning competitive races for failing to be sufficiently supportive of former President Donald Trump.
In California, frustrations over crime and homelessness have shaped an effort to recall San Francisco's district attorney. And the Los Angeles mayor's race pits a billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat against a veteran congresswoman who was on President Biden's vice presidential short list.
Here are key things to watch in today's elections in the Golden State:
Billionaire former Republican vs. progressive Democrat in liberal Los Angeles
Caruso has poured millions of his own fortune into the race, pledging to tackle the city's pervasive homelessness, combat corruption and address the city's crime rate by increasing the size of the police force.
Bass, a longtime congresswoman and former member of the California State Assembly, is highlighting many of the same issues — including crime and homelessness — but with a more progressive message and is touting her connection to the city. If she were to become Los Angeles' mayor, she would be the first woman to hold the office.
There is a good chance this could be just the first time Caruso and Bass face off. If no candidate in the 12-person field gets 50% of the vote, the top two finishers in the race move on to a runoff in November.
San Francisco district attorney at risk of recall
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was swept into office in 2019 on concerns over police misconduct, criminal justice reform and mass incarceration, a high point for the movement to elect more progressive prosecutors.
Three years — and one pandemic — later, the winds have so dramatically shifted against the progressive district attorney and his lax approach to certain kinds of crime that he is facing a recall.
The effort, and Boudin's time in office, cannot be separated from the coronavirus pandemic, which coincided with a rise in property crime rates in San Francisco. The recall is as much about the feeling among San Francisco residents as it is about crime rates — homelessness remains a persistent issue in the city as residents report feeling uncomfortable in large swaths of commercial areas because of drug use and crime.
While Republican money is helping the effort, the push to recall Boudin was initially supported by Democrats.
House Republicans face challenges from the right
Rep. David Valadao — one of 10 Republicans to support Trump's 2021 impeachment — is facing a challenge in California's 22nd District from Republican Chris Mathys, who has campaigned as an ardent Trump supporter and made Valadao's vote his core argument against the incumbent.
California's "Orange Curtain" trends back toward Republicans
In 2018, Democrats seized on anti-Republican sentiments in Orange County, and turned the historically Republican area — known politically as California's Orange Curtain — into a Democratic stronghold, winning all six congressional seats in the county that year.
But in 2020, Republicans won back two seats in Orange County — Michelle Steel and Young Kim defeated Democratic incumbents to flip two seats — and the party is hopeful it could win at least two other Orange County congressional seats this year, which could be a historically bad year for Democrats.
In just four years, Democrats went from newly dominant in Orange County to notably threatened.
California Central Valley seat to be filled
The next occupant of former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes' onetime congressional district will be selected on Tuesday.
The seat was vacated when Nunes, the controversial congressman who attempted to help Trump avoid scrutiny around Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, decided to leave Congress to become CEO of Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group.
The seat, which includes much of California's San Joaquin Valley, leans toward Republicans and all indications are that Republican Connie Conway, the former minority leader in the California State Assembly, will win the race. She finished well ahead of Democrat Lourin Hubbard in the April primary.
From CNN's Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg
Rep. Steven Palazzo, first elected to Congress during the tea party wave of 2010, faces six Republican primary challengers amid allegations he misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign and congressional funds and used his office to help his brother's effort to reenlist in the Navy.
Among his rivals in the Gulf Coast district, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and Hancock County businessman Clay Wagner are considered the most likely to, if not defeat Palazzo, then to send the race to a June 28 runoff. The winner on Tuesday needs more than 50% of the vote to clinch the nomination. State Sen. Brice Wiggins, Carl Boyanton, Kidron Peterson and Raymond Brooks are also in the running.
In addition to the ethics controversies, Palazzo's opponents have criticized him over his attendance record in Congress. Despite publicly opposing proxy voting in the House, he has made good use of the option, exercising it dozens of times even after joining a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi trying to stop it.
And in another potentially damaging episode, Palazzo made headlines last month when he bowed out of a candidate forum citing "meetings dealing with national security" -- then posted a picture online with his son at a restaurant during the event.
2 hr 1 min ago
An hour-by-hour guide to tonight's primaries
Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large
Seven states — including the most populous one -- head to the polls today to vote in primaries for a variety of offices from governor to US House.
It's a LOT to follow, so I broke down where to look as polls close across the country. (All times eastern.)
* 8 p.m.: Polls close in New Jersey and Mississippi. Keep an eye on the Republican primary in New Jersey's 7th District, where former state Sen. Tom Kean is the establishment favorite to take on vulnerable Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in the fall. Kean should be fine, but he does face a challenge from the Donald Trump-inspired right.
* 9 p.m.: Final polls close in South Dakota, Iowa and New Mexico. Most of the drama went out the window in South Dakota when Republican Sen. John Thune announced he was running for a fourth term. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is widely seen as a potential national candidate in 2024, so it will be interesting to see how well she performs against former state House Speaker Steven Haugaard in the GOP primary.
In Iowa, former Rep. Abby Finkenauer was the early favorite to win the Democratic Senate nomination, though she has faced a tougher-than-expected primary. A general election battle against GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an eighth(!) term, would be much, much more difficult.
New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is favored to win a second term in November, but there are still a handful of Republicans fighting for the chance to take her on. Former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti is the frontrunner in the Republican primary.
* 10 p.m.: Polls close in Montana. The Last Best Place gained a congressional district in reapportionment. Former Rep. Ryan Zinke is a heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination (and the general election) for the new seat, despite facing ethics issues from his time as secretary of the Interior in the Trump administration.
* 11 p.m.: Polls close in California. The biggest race of the night is the one for Los Angeles mayor, which has turned into a two-way fight between Rep. Karen Bass and wealthy businessman (and former Republican) Rick Caruso. Bass is running as a liberal, while Caruso is positioning himself as more of a moderate. Both are expected to advance through California's top-two primary system to the general election. (If any candidate takes a majority of the vote in the mayoral race Tuesday, they win the election outright.)
It's also worth paying attention to Republican Reps. Young Kim and David Valadao. Both face challenges from their ideological right and if either failed to advance to the general election, it would be a blow for GOP chances nationally.
California’s redistricting commission drew a map that scrambled the state’s district lines and could create as many as 10 competitive seats. Overall, the map is expected to be better for Democrats, because the three most competitive seats are all currently represented by Republicans.
How the new map shifts voting power by demographic: In California, the Hispanic population officially became the largest racial or ethnic group in the state for the first time after the 2020 census. Although California lost a seat in the House overall, the new map boosts representation for Hispanic voters. There will now be three more congressional districts where Hispanic or Latino people represent the majority of residents.
There are also two additional White-majority districts in the new map and six fewer districts where no demographic group represents the majority. There will continue to be one Asian-majority district — the only one in the country.
CNN's Melissa DePalo and Eleanor Stubbs contributed to this post.
2 hr 32 min ago
New Mexico's new congressional map is a bid for Democrats to win all 3 districts. See it here
From CNN's Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley and Ethan Cohen
The Democratic-controlled New Mexico legislature drew the new congressional map and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law in December 2021.
The new map is an aggressive bid for Democrats to win all three congressional districts. It makes the only district in the state represented by a Republican, the southern 2nd District, much more competitive, but it also makes the two seats currently held by Democrats less secure.
How the new map shifts voting power by demographic: New Mexico will continue to have three House seats. Hispanic voters represent the majority in the 2nd District. No group represents the majority in the other two districts.
CNN's Melissa DePalo and Eleanor Stubbs contributed to this post.