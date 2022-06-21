CNN Projection: Katie Britt wins Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff

Trump-endorsed candidate Katie Britt will win the Alabama Senate Republican nomination, CNN projects.
Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Republican GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, defeated Rep. Mo Brooks in a runoff election after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the state's primary.
Former President Trump had initially endorsed Brooks but withdrew that support in March, citing Brooks' comments about moving past the 2020 election. After the first round, Brooks worked to get Trump to re-endorse him, including in a since-deleted Twitter plea, but Trump ended up endorsing Britt.
1 hr 20 min ago
CNN Projection: Yesli Vega will win GOP primary for Virginia's 7th Congressional District
From CNN staff
Yesli Vega will win the GOP primary for Virginia's 7th Congressional District, CNN projects.
Vega is a Prince William County supervisor and has the endorsements of conservatives like Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, Virginia GOP Rep. Bob Good, 2018 Virginia GOP Senate nominee Corey Stewart and Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Vega will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November.
1 hr 26 min ago
CNN Projection: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser wins Democratic primary in run for third term
From CNN staff
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser will win the Democratic primary in her run for a third term, CNN projects.
Crime has been a central issue in the mayoral race. Bowser has introduced a plan that would include hiring hundreds of more police officers. One of her primary challengers, Robert White, campaigned on wanting to increase "violence interrupters" and focus more on housing instability.
James Butler and Trayon White were the other two candidates in the race.
If elected, Bowser would become the first mayor to win three consecutive terms since Marion Barry in 1986. (Barry served four nonconsecutive terms in all.)
1 hr 41 min ago
CNN Projection: Tabitha Johnson-Green will win Democratic primary runoff for Georgia's 10th District
From CNN staff
Tabitha Johnson-Green will win the Democratic primary runoff election for Georgia's 10th Congressional District, CNN projects.
Johnson-Green is a registered nurse and will face Republican Mike Collins in November.
40 min ago
Here's what the scene is like at Alabama GOP Senate candidate Katie Britt's campaign venue
From CNN's Jeff Simon and Kristen Holmes in Montgomery
Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt’s campaign is welcoming roughly 500 family, friends and supporters to a chic venue in downtown Montgomery, replete with exposed brick walls and a two-man band singing old school country songs.
The mood feels light as the campaign hopes that former President Trump’s late endorsement will carry weight in a state that voted for him by more than 25 points in 2020. Sean Ross, the campaign’s communications director, is superstitious — he’s been growing his beard since January and says he hopes to shave it off tomorrow morning after a win tonight.
Another attendee also told CNN that he was growing a beard for good luck. “It doesn’t look good,” he joked.
Britt’s husband Wesley is mingling and taking photos with supporters in what will become the overflow room. So many folks RSVP’d to attend that the main hall where Britt is expected to speak later tonight had to be rearranged twice this afternoon to accommodate more people, according to a campaign staffer.
Polls closed in Alabama at 8 p.m. ET. Britt is facing off against Rep. Mo Brooks in a runoff for their party's Senate nomination. Britt took almost 45% of the vote in the first round last month. Trump initially endorsed Brooks in the primary, then dropped him in March, citing Brooks' comments about moving past the 2020 election.
Correction: An earlier version of this post misattributed a detail to Sean Ross.
CNN's Gregory Krieg contributed reporting to this post.
30 min ago
CNN projection: Rich McCormick will win GOP primary runoff election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District
McCormick, who won a plurality of votes in the May 24 primary, faced attorney Jake Evans in Tuesday’s runoff for the metro Atlanta district. While Evans had the benefit of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, he did not improve much on his 24% showing in the primary.
McCormick, meanwhile, had the support from others within the Republican Party, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, as well as support from the PAC for the Club for Growth. He was also the field’s leading fundraiser, raising more than $3 million and nearly double what Evans brought in.
Despite not having the support of the former President, McCormick ran as a MAGA-style conservative.
This is McCormick’s second bid for Congress. In 2020, he lost a close race to Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux in the neighboring 7th Congressional District. After census-driven redistricting placed some of the old 7th District into the new 6th District, McCormick launched his bid for the more Republican-friendly seat. (The current House member for the 6th, Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath, defeated Bordeaux last month in a primary to represent the new Seventh.)
The new district is heavily Republican, and McCormick is a clear favorite to win the seat in November.
2 hr 18 min ago
CNN Projection: Charlie Bailey will win Democratic primary runoff election for Georgia lieutenant governor
From CNN staff
Charlie Bailey will win the Democratic primary runoff election for lieutenant governor in Georgia, CNN projects, defeating former Rep. Kwanza Hall.
Bailey is a lawyer and was backed by Stacey Abrams. He will face Republican state Sen. Burt Jones in the fall, who has been endorsed by former President Trump.
2 hr 27 min ago
CNN Projection: Terry Namkung will win GOP primary in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
From CNN staff
Terry Namkung will win the Republican nomination in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, CNN projects.
2 hr 31 min ago
Polls are closing across Alabama and Washington, DC
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It is 8 p.m. ET, and polls are closing across Alabama and Washington, DC.
This Republican primary to fill the seat of retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby has captured national attention for months. Trump in March yanked his endorsement of Brooks, accusing the congressman of going "woke" for suggesting voters move on from the 2020 election, even though Brooks was the first House Republican to vow to oppose congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory.
Britt, the former president of the Business Council of Alabama and a one-time top Shelby aide, has cast herself as a Trump-aligned conservative while arguing that Brooks, a six-term incumbent, is a career politician who only recently embraced the former President after heavily criticizing him during the 2016 GOP presidential primary.
There's also a Republican primary runoff for Brooks' US House seat in northern Alabama, with Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski facing off.
Washington, DC: Mayor Muriel Bowser faces three primary challengers in the Democratic primary as she bids to become the first DC mayor to win a third consecutive term since Marion Barry in 1986.
Crime has been a central issue and Boswer is facing off against from Robert White, James Butler and Trayon White.