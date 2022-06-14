Audio
Nevada, South Carolina, Maine, North Dakota and Texas primaries

By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:43 a.m. ET, June 14, 2022
1 min ago

Texas voters are deciding who will fill a vacant House seat. Here's what to know about the special election.

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Leading Republicans have endorsed Mayra Flores for the 34th Congressional District in Texas. Dan Sanchez is running on the Democratic side.
Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela announced in April he would resign — after previously announcing he wouldn’t be seeking another term.

The special election to fill the last few months of the term will be held under Texas’ old district lines — not the new district lines voters voted in for the March 1 primaries. 

How it works: In Texas, special elections are held as “jungle primaries” where all candidates appear on the same ballot, regardless of party. If one candidate wins a majority of the vote, they’re elected. If not, the top two advance to a runoff in August.

Why this matters: The parties have consolidated their support around two candidates — leading Republicans have endorsed Mayra Flores, who is also the GOP nominee for the redrawn district in November, while Democrat Dan Sanchez has the support of Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who currently represents the neighboring 15th District and is the Democratic nominee for the 34th Congressional District in November.

This could be one of the best chances either party has to flip a seat in a special election this cycle. Republicans are eager to press their gains with South Texas Latino voters and Flores has already been campaigning in the area for months.

Sanchez would be a temporary representative and didn’t join the race with the same kind of infrastructure. While the new contours of the 34th District will be friendlier to Democrats than this version, a win for Flores here would be a springboard in her race against Gonzalez this fall.

Poll times: Texas’ 34th Congressional District is located in the Central Time Zone, and polls will close at 8 p.m. ET. 

Voter eligibility: The deadline to register to vote in the special election was May 16.

All voters in Texas are able to vote early in person. Early voting in person began on May 31 and ended on June 10.

To vote early by mail, a person must meet one of five criteria: They will be away from their county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted, are sick or disabled, expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, are 65 years old or older on Election Day or are confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment.

Vote by mail applications must have been received by close of business on June 3. Mail ballots can be received by 5 p.m. local time June 15 if they’re postmarked by poll close on June 14.

Texas voters must bring one of seven approved forms of ID with them to the polls to vote: A Texas driver’s license, a Texas election ID, a Texas personal ID card, a Texas handgun license, a US military ID card, a US citizenship certificate or a US passport. 

How ballots are counted: Counties can begin processing mail ballots before Election Day. The first results released will generally be mail and in-person early votes.

Read more about Latino voters in South Texas.

23 min ago

Here's what you need to know about Maine's primaries

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Elizabeth Caruso and former Rep. Bruce Poliquin are Republicans looking to represent Maine's 2nd Congressional District.
The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District is setting up to be one of the most competitive House races in the general election in November.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Jared Golden who is running unopposed. Two Republicans — former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Elizabeth Caruso, a small business owner — are squaring off to take him on in the fall. The district voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

Golden narrowly beat Poliquin in 2018 after ranked-choice tabulation. At the time, Poliquin said he was the winner of “the constitutional ‘one person, one vote’ first-choice election” since he was leading after the initial tally of votes. 

Other notable races: In the race for governor, Democratic incumbent Janet Mills is unopposed for her party’s nomination, as is her predecessor, controversial Republican Paul LePage. First District Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree and Republican Ed Thelander are also running without opposition. 

How the GOP primary will work: Maine generally uses ranked-choice voting in primaries for federal and statewide offices and state legislature and in general elections for federal offices. However, it won’t be used in the GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District because there are only two candidates on the ballot. 

Poll times: Poll openings differ across Maine. Voting places must open between 6 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET, and all polls close at 8 p.m. ET. Maine is in the Eastern Time Zone. 

Voter eligibility: Voters in Maine must be registered with a political party in order to participate in that party’s primary. 

Voter registration applications sent by mail must have been received by May 24, but Maine voters can register in person after that deadline at their municipality on the day they vote or on Election Day when they vote.

All voters in Maine can vote by mail or early in person. Mail ballot requests were due June 9 and ballots must be received by 8 p.m. ET on Election Day. In-person early voting began 30 days before Election Day and ended June 9.

How ballots are counted: Municipalities can choose to process mail-in ballots before Election Day, and it is up to each municipality to decide whether to release Election Day or early vote reports first after polls close.

See how Maine's new congressional map shifts voting power.

45 min ago

Your guide to the primary elections in South Carolina

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Sen. Tim Scott questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Senate Banking Committee hearing on March 3.
South Carolina’s most competitive 2022 primaries will take place in its House races. GOP Sen. Tim Scott and GOP Gov. Henry McMaster are both up for reelection, but Scott is unopposed in his primary and McMaster faces only minor competition. 

Here are other key races to watch:

Rep. Tom Rice, left, and Russell Fry, right.
  • 7th Congressional District (GOP primary): Rep. Tom Rice was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump recently endorsed his primary challenger — state Rep. Russell Fry. Fry appeared at a rally with Trump and said voters would “impeach” Rice at the “ballot box.” Despite the backlash from the Trump base, Rice has stood by his decision to vote to impeach Trump. After Trump’s endorsement announcement, Rice said if “the president can try to intimidate Congress into doing what he wants, well shoot, we might as well have a monarchy.” A new ad from Rice in the final stages of the race urges primary voters to “put results over revenge” and “progress over pettiness.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, left, and Rep. Katie Arrington, right.
  • 1st Congressional District (GOP primary): Republican Rep. Nancy Mace flipped the seat in 2020 — defeating Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham — and is now seeking a second term. She is being challenged in the Republican primary by conservative former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who is making her second run for the seat. Arrington ousted GOP Rep. Mark Sanford in the 2018 Republican primary but then lost the general election. While Mace didn’t vote to impeach Trump — and has tried to walk a tightrope between the Trump base and more moderate Republicans — the former President has backed Arrington in the race. The third candidate in the race, Lynz Piper-Loomis, dramatically dropped out of the race mid-debate and endorsed Arrington. Votes cast for her will be counted.

Poll times: Polls opened at 7 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET. 

Voter eligibility: The deadline to register to vote was May 15 online or by fax or email. Mail registration applications could be accepted if they’re postmarked by May 16.

Only some voters are eligible to vote by mail. Applications were due June 3 and ballots must be received by the close of polls on Election Day. Early in-person voting is available to all South Carolina voters. Early voting ran from May 31 to June 10 but isn’t available on weekends.

Those going to the polls will need to provide one of the following forms of ID in order to vote: A South Carolina driver’s license, a South Carolina motor vehicle ID card, a South Carolina voter registration card, a federal military ID or a US passport. 

South Carolina does not require voters to register with a political party. Voters can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary. 

How ballots are counted: Election officials in South Carolina can process mail ballots at 9 a.m. ET on Election Day. Early and mail-in ballots will likely be the first votes reported once polls close.

How a candidate wins their race: Candidates in South Carolina primaries must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. If necessary, runoffs would be held on June 28. 

See how the state's new congressional map shifts voting power.