Leading Republicans have endorsed Mayra Flores for the 34th Congressional District in Texas. Dan Sanchez is running on the Democratic side.

Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela announced in April he would resign — after previously announcing he wouldn’t be seeking another term.

The special election to fill the last few months of the term will be held under Texas’ old district lines — not the new district lines voters voted in for the March 1 primaries.

How it works: In Texas, special elections are held as “jungle primaries” where all candidates appear on the same ballot, regardless of party. If one candidate wins a majority of the vote, they’re elected. If not, the top two advance to a runoff in August.

Why this matters: The parties have consolidated their support around two candidates — leading Republicans have endorsed Mayra Flores, who is also the GOP nominee for the redrawn district in November, while Democrat Dan Sanchez has the support of Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who currently represents the neighboring 15th District and is the Democratic nominee for the 34th Congressional District in November.

This could be one of the best chances either party has to flip a seat in a special election this cycle. Republicans are eager to press their gains with South Texas Latino voters and Flores has already been campaigning in the area for months.

Sanchez would be a temporary representative and didn’t join the race with the same kind of infrastructure. While the new contours of the 34th District will be friendlier to Democrats than this version, a win for Flores here would be a springboard in her race against Gonzalez this fall.

Poll times: Texas’ 34th Congressional District is located in the Central Time Zone, and polls will close at 8 p.m. ET.

Voter eligibility: The deadline to register to vote in the special election was May 16.

All voters in Texas are able to vote early in person. Early voting in person began on May 31 and ended on June 10.

To vote early by mail, a person must meet one of five criteria: They will be away from their county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted, are sick or disabled, expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, are 65 years old or older on Election Day or are confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment.

Vote by mail applications must have been received by close of business on June 3. Mail ballots can be received by 5 p.m. local time June 15 if they’re postmarked by poll close on June 14.

Texas voters must bring one of seven approved forms of ID with them to the polls to vote: A Texas driver’s license, a Texas election ID, a Texas personal ID card, a Texas handgun license, a US military ID card, a US citizenship certificate or a US passport.

How ballots are counted: Counties can begin processing mail ballots before Election Day. The first results released will generally be mail and in-person early votes.

