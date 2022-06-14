Nevada, South Carolina, Maine and North Dakota primaries
By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 11:14 p.m. ET, June 14, 2022
1 hr 32 min ago
CNN Projection: Joe Cunningham will win the Democratic primary for South Carolina governor
Joe Cunningham will win the Democratic gubernatorial primary in South Carolina, CNN projects.
Cunningham is a former House representative for the state's 1st District, who lost his seat to Republican Rep. Nancy Mace in 2020.
Cunningham will face incumbent GOP Gov. Henry McMaster in November.
1 hr 26 min ago
CNN Projection: Incumbent Rep. Jim Clyburn will win the Democratic primary in South Carolina's 6th District
Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn will win the South Carolina Democratic primary in South Carolina’s 6th District, CNN projects.
He currently serves as the House majority whip.
Clyburn, who is seeking his 16th term, is among the most influential figures in Democratic politics. His endorsement of Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina’s 2020 primary effectively cemented Biden's victory there — and propelled Biden to wins across the map in the following day and weeks, eventually leading to him clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.
Since then, Clyburn has embraced his role as a Democratic kingmaker of sorts. He backed Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown in a hard-fought special election against Bernie Sanders-aligned former state Sen. Nina Turner for a House seat in the Cleveland area. Later, he angered some progressives by supporting Rep. Henry Cuellar, the last anti-abortion Democrat in the House, in a Texas runoff against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros.
Clyburn, 81, is part of a trio of top House Democratic leaders who are all older than 80 but have hung onto power without serious challenge in recent years.
Duke Buckner will win the GOP primary for the 6th District, CNN projects, and will face off against Clyburn in November.
2 hr 2 min ago
CNN Projection: Armstrong and Haugen will face off in November for North Dakota's only House seat
Incumbent GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen will win their respective primaries for North Dakota's at-large House seat, CNN projects.
Both ran uncontested in their primaries and will face off against each other in November.
2 hr 13 min ago
Polls are closing across North Dakota
From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It's 9 p.m. ET, and polls are closing across North Dakota.
The state is split between Central and Mountain Time. And some polls started closing in parts of the state at 8 p.m. ET.
Voters are casting their ballots in races for secretary of state and US Senate.
GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen are uncontested in their primaries for the state’s at-large House seat.
2 hr 50 min ago
South Carolina rep running for reelection offers a brief blessing at his campaign party as votes roll in
From CNN's Michael Warren
The party has just begun at Brother’s Grill in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where GOP Rep. Tom Rice’s campaign is awaiting the results of Tuesday’s primary election. Rice is running for a sixth term in the House but is facing a difficult challenge following his vote in Jan. 2021 to impeach Donald Trump.
His main challenger is Russell Fry, whom Trump endorsed.
The small restaurant in a strip mall is apparently one of Rice’s favorite restaurants. A few minutes after 7:30 p.m. ET, Rice walked in, flanked by two sheriff’s deputies and wearing a blue blazer and jeans, to cheers from the crowd of about 40.
Rice offered a brief blessing in front of a buffet spread of food.
“God, thank you for giving us life. Thank you for blessing us every single day,” he said. “Help us to pause for a moment and take joy in those blessings. God, give us a purpose. Show us where you want to put us. Use us as a tool to life all your people. Bless this food, bless this gathering here tonight, put us where you want us, God, bring us success.”
3 hr 5 min ago
CNN Projection: Incumbent Mark Hammond will win GOP secretary of state nomination
Incumbent Mark Hammond will win the Republican nomination for South Carolina secretary of state, CNN projects.
He will face Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler in the general election in November.
3 hr 13 min ago
Polls are closing in Maine and Texas' 34th Congressional District
From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It's 8 p.m. ET, and polls are closing across Maine and in Texas' 34th Congressional District.
Key races to watch in Maine: The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District is setting up to be one of the most competitive House races in the general election in November.
The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Jared Golden who is running unopposed. Two Republicans — former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Elizabeth Caruso, a small business owner — are squaring off to take him on in the fall. The district voted for Donald Trump in 2020.
In Maine's gubernatorial race, Democratic incumbent Janet Mills is unopposed for her party’s nomination, as is her predecessor, controversial Republican Paul LePage.
Key things to know about Texas' special election: Voters in the state's 34th Congressional District will decide who will fill a vacant seat after Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela announced in April he would resign — he had previously said he wouldn’t be seeking another term.
The special election to fill the last few months of the term will be held under Texas’ old district lines — not the new district lines voters voted in for the March 1 primaries.
The parties have consolidated their support around two candidates — leading Republicans have endorsed Mayra Flores, who is also the GOP nominee for the redrawn district in November, while Democrat Dan Sanchez has the support of Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who currently represents the neighboring 15th District and is the Democratic nominee for the 34th Congressional District in November.
This could be one of the best chances either party has to flip a seat in a special election this cycle.
3 hr 30 min ago
CNN Projection: Gov. Henry McMaster will win GOP primary for South Carolina governor
GOP Gov. Henry McMaster will advance to the November general election in his bid for reelection, CNN projects.
He is running for a second full term and faced one primary challenger, Harrison Musselwhite.
3 hr 23 min ago
Organizers in Nevada are taking a creative approach to break a "cycle of apathy" and mobilize AAPI voters
From CNN’s Rachel Janfaza
With a live DJ and ice-cold matcha tea, organizers hyped up voters — both new and old — at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tuesday afternoon.
The event, put on by One APIA Nevada and Asian Community Development Council (ACDC), nonpartisan sister organizations that support Asian and Pacific Islander communities in Nevada, was meant to drive Asian and Pacific Islander voters in the area to the polls, the groups said.
“The traditional narrative is that Asians always have voting apathy,” said Eric Jeng, the director of outreach for ACDC, who at 33-years-old said he is the oldest organizer with the group.
“We want to break that cycle of apathy,” Jeng told CNN.
ACDC aims to educate and mobilize voters in an area where the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is growing.
Ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections, ACDC translated non-partisan voter guides into five languages: Chinese, Korean, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Thai.
Ashley Hermosura, a 33-year-old Democratic voter, told CNN she knew to vote Tuesday because she had been following One APIA on social media.
In addition to posting on social media for weeks, the group had been knocking on doors and sending text messages, encouraging members of the community to vote.
“The Republican party has a lot of traction,” Hermosura said, explaining that she showed up to vote for Democratic candidates who are backed by unions and education council members.
Hermosura said she believes in “getting the Asian vote out in elections and showing up as a politically activated audience in elections.”
Catherine Lee, who is 18 years old and voted in Nevada’s primary election, described the experience of voting for the first time as “cool.”
Lee, who voted at another event sponsored by the groups last Friday, said she was most excited about voting in the district attorney race.
“They shape outcomes important for fighting racial discrimination in the criminal justice system,” Lee said, describing why she found that race interesting.