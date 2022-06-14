CNN Projection: Joe Cunningham will win the Democratic primary for South Carolina governor

US Rep. James Clyburn attends a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn will win the South Carolina Democratic primary in South Carolina’s 6th District, CNN projects.

He currently serves as the House majority whip.

Clyburn, who is seeking his 16th term, is among the most influential figures in Democratic politics. His endorsement of Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina’s 2020 primary effectively cemented Biden's victory there — and propelled Biden to wins across the map in the following day and weeks, eventually leading to him clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.

Since then, Clyburn has embraced his role as a Democratic kingmaker of sorts. He backed Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown in a hard-fought special election against Bernie Sanders-aligned former state Sen. Nina Turner for a House seat in the Cleveland area. Later, he angered some progressives by supporting Rep. Henry Cuellar, the last anti-abortion Democrat in the House, in a Texas runoff against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros.

Clyburn, 81, is part of a trio of top House Democratic leaders who are all older than 80 but have hung onto power without serious challenge in recent years.

Duke Buckner will win the GOP primary for the 6th District, CNN projects, and will face off against Clyburn in November.