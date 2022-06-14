CNN Projection: Armstrong and Haugen will face off in November for North Dakota's only House seat 

It's 8 p.m. ET, and polls are closing across Maine and in Texas' 34th Congressional District.

Key races to watch in Maine: The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District is setting up to be one of the most competitive House races in the general election in November.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Jared Golden who is running unopposed. Two Republicans — former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Elizabeth Caruso, a small business owner — are squaring off to take him on in the fall. The district voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

In Maine's gubernatorial race, Democratic incumbent Janet Mills is unopposed for her party’s nomination, as is her predecessor, controversial Republican Paul LePage.

Key things to know about Texas' special election: Voters in the state's 34th Congressional District will decide who will fill a vacant seat after Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela announced in April he would resign — he had previously said he wouldn’t be seeking another term.

The special election to fill the last few months of the term will be held under Texas’ old district lines — not the new district lines voters voted in for the March 1 primaries.

The parties have consolidated their support around two candidates — leading Republicans have endorsed Mayra Flores, who is also the GOP nominee for the redrawn district in November, while Democrat Dan Sanchez has the support of Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who currently represents the neighboring 15th District and is the Democratic nominee for the 34th Congressional District in November.

This could be one of the best chances either party has to flip a seat in a special election this cycle.